Last weekend Tropical Storm Kay and a Riverside County wildfire interrupted week four of the Imperial Valley prep football 2022 season, a season seemingly destined to go down as one of the more unique seasons ever.
Two local teams lost games to Kay, Central, who tried to reschedule their game with Otay Ranch in advance of the storm and then were unable to transverse the mountains due to storm damage and danger, and Vincent Memorial Catholic, who lost their field to the rain.
Central coach David Pena is a Valley native and did not worry much about the weather in his high school playing days at Brawley High but learned that weather is just one more variable a coach faces when he played and coached at Mayville State.
”Mother Nature is undefeated … she always wins,” Pena said. “ I learned that in North Dakota when I was at Mayville...I never worried about the weather when I played in high school but I found out in college it did have an influence on things.”
Also on Friday night, Central, currently ranked fourth in Division II of the CIF-San Diego Section, returns to action in El Cajon against highly regarded Granite Hills High who are ranked tenth overall and second in D-II.
Undefeated Vincent, meanwhile, lost use of their scheduled “home” field at Southwest High as the Eagles did not want to risk major damage to their turf which added to the fact that their opponent Castle Park High, probably would not have gotten over the hill on Friday anyway.
This week Vincent Memorial is one of two games on Thursday night, as the Scots host CETYS-Mexicali at Southwest High while also that night the Calipatria High Hornets travel to Southwest High of San Diego.
Last Friday night Calipatria also lost a game to cancellation which had nothing to do with Kay but who fell victim to their opponent's dilemma as St. Jeanne Lestonnac Catholic High was caught in the midst of the Fairview wildfire near Hemet.
Tropical Storm Kay and the Fairview Fire joined in with the season-long national football referee crisis to make prep games a challenge in 2022 which has already seen a plethora of Thursday and Saturday night football games.
Oh, and for the Calexico High football team of coach Fernando Solano, what appeared to be some good luck for the Bulldogs in 2022, their Thursday afternoon 55-0 victory over O’Farrell Charter School in San Diego had a tinge of potential disaster.
Last week's O’Farrell Charter was the third of four Thursday games on the Calexico schedule which turned into good fortune as it allowed the Bulldog to dodge the tropical storm that wreaked havoc with the Friday games.
“It was a Thursday game finally worked out and it was great that we got the game in,” Solano said. “It also worked out that by halftime we were able to sub in players which give them experience and others a chance to get healthy which we were hoping for.”
It really wouldn't be the 2022 season however without some drama for the Bulldogs.
“The bus started to overheat going over the mountain and it was hot and humid inside and then the brakes went out,” Solano said. “Long story short, we waited for the cheerleader bus, got them off, went to the game which was close by, then sent the bus back for the cheerleaders, then had a bus come up from Calexico for us.”
In a season where Calexico needed 48 hours to finish their opening game win against the Palo Verde Yellowjackets, the unusual has become the usual for the Bulldogs.
“Everything seems to have gone off script this season but it's something we always prepare for,” Solano said. “The players are rolling with it and going with the punches...nobody has makes a big deal out of any of it.”
The Brawley High Wildcats nervously boarded their team bus for Yuma Friday afternoon and were able to be the only Valley team to play as they downed the Cibola High Raiders 36-0 on a surprisingly firm field.
This week Brawley has their bye before returning to action at Fallbrook High next Friday.
The weather did not affect last weekend's two Saturday night games as Imperial remained undefeated winning by a score of 10-9 at Valley Center High and Holtville lost to CETYS-Mexicali by a score of 26-13.
Friday night finds Imperial traveling to Palo Verde while Calexico hosts Holtville, while the D-V Southwest Eagles return to action after their bye week hosting D-II's eighth-ranked Santa Fe Christian High.
Sep. 15 (Th) CETYS @ VMC (3-0) (@ Southwest)
Sep. 15 (Th) Calipatria (0-3) @ Southwest (SD) (2-2)
Sep. 16 Imperial (3-0) @ Palo Verde (3-1)
Sep. 16 Central (2-1) @ Granite Hills (3-1) (El Cajon)
Sep. 16 Holtville (3-1) @ Calexico (4-0)
Sep. 16 Santa Fe Christian (3-1) @ Southwest (0-3)
Sep. 16 Brawley (2-2) Bye
