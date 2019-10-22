We’re down to two weeks left in the Imperial Valley high school football regular season, and four teams appear to be locks for playoff berths.
Vincent Memorial (7-1, 1-0 Manzanita League), Holtville (7-1, 1-0 ML), Central Union (6-2, 3-0 Imperial Valley League) and Brawley Union (6-2, 3-0 IVL) should be safely in.
Some tough losses have Imperial (3-5, 1-2 IVL) teetering, while Calipatria (3-5, 0-1 ML), Southwest (2-6, 0-3 IVL) and Calexico appear fated to play out the string.
The biggest question surrounding Calexico (2-6, 0-3 IVL) is whether the Bulldogs are going to score again in 2019 after being blanked in their past four contests. In light of that trajectory, the odds seem long they’ll break that streak Friday at conference powerhouse Brawley. Their best shot will come on the road Nov. 1 at Southwest.
Like Week 8, none of the Week 9 contests involving Imperial Valley teams were close. But there should be drama a-plenty in Weeks 10 and 11, starting with Friday’s contest between Holtville and Vincent Memorial as they’ll be playing what basically amounts to the Manzanita League championship game.
Week 11, of course, will bring us the Bell Game, which, assuming Brawley and Central hold serve in Week 10 (and they should), will determine definitively who is top banana in IVL.
Four players were selected for this week’s Gridiron Greats ballot. As usual, cast your votes at www.ivpressonline.com/gridirongreats.
The winner will be announced in Friday’s edition of the Imperial Valley Press.
Jose Devoux, Holtville
The junior’s numbers would have been a lot gaudier if it weren’t for penalties. Devoux had both a 71-yard TD run and a 90-yard interception return called back by the refs. As it was, he put up 111 yards and three touchdowns on only nine carries in the Vikings’ 54-0 beat-down of Mountain Empire.
Richie Garcia, Holtville
The edge rusher generated tremendous pressure for the Vikings against Mountain Empire. The senior hurried many throws, forced one fumble and recovered another, which he took 40 yards for a score.
Joel Murillo, Brawley Union
The senior receiver had two catches for 117 yards and two TDs in the Wildcats’ 49-7 win over Southwest.
Max Diaz, Vincent Memorial
The diminutive (5-foot-5) junior running back was an efficient red zone option for the Scots. He started their game against Calipatria off with an 8-yard TD run and padded their lead with an 8-yard TD catch in the second half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.