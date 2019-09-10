Central Union’s 34-21 Friday against Del Valle High School in El Paso, Texas, not only was a signature win for this year’s Spartan team, but a historic one as well. To the best of anyone’s knowledge, it officially raised the Valley’s record against the Longhorn State to 1-0.
And don’t underestimate the stamina required to get off a bus following a more than 600-mile road trip (Google’s calling it 613.9) and have the legs and focus to perform well on a very big stage. Even Central’s rivals should tip their caps to that.
Which is not to undervalue a few other impressive performances turned in by Valley teams this weekend. Brawley and Holtville trounced Indio and Desert Mirage, respectively. And tiny Vincent Memorial proved once again that strength in numbers can be overrated as it showed up Calexico, the school with the highest enrollment in the Valley, for the third consecutive year.
We’ve selected five players from these games for this week’s Gridiron Greats poll.
Michael Sullivan, Central Union
Sullivan, a senior wide-out and safety, was Mr. Everything for the Spartans against Del Valle’s Conquistadors. He turned in three catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns, including a 52-yarder to put the game away in the fourth quarter. He also logged 14 tackles and blocked a punt for a TD.
Damian Reyes, Brawley Union
One of the big reasons for Brawley’s 43-7 win over Indio was the amount of time the Rajahs spent trying to catch No. 21. Reyes, a senior running back for the Wildcats, rushed for 122 yards and three touchdowns.
Jose Devoux, Holtville
The junior running back returned with a vengeance Friday night after largely having been held in check by Imperial the week before. The Vikings’ sparkplug carried 13 times for 217 yards and three touchdowns in their 55-6 win over Desert Mirage.
Alejandro Cervantes, Vincent Memorial
Cervantes, a senior wide receiver, tallied seven catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns for the Scots in their 41-22 win over Calexico.
Baraquiel Fimbres, Vincent Memorial
This kid is good. Fimbres, a junior defensive lineman, was a force for the Scots against Calexico, registering 16 tackles (including three for losses), a sack, a quarterback hurry and a forced fumble.
