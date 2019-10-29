A significant share of the Valley — one consisting of two of its three largest population centers — is gearing up for Friday’s 76th installment of the Bell Game between Brawley Union and Central Union. Meanwhile, a smaller part — that comprising the communities of Holtville and Calipatria — is preparing for the history-riddled clash known as the Axe Game.
But while everyone’s digging out their foam Wildcat claws, plastic war helmets, Viking horns and whatever else fans plan to wear or wave around during these competitions (Hornet stingers?), it would be a pity to look past another budding rivalry game that has no name but was one of the most competitive and meaningful in recent weeks.
We’re speaking, of course, of Vincent Memorial’s visit Friday to the hostile confines of Birger Field to play the Holtville Vikings in a contest that likely decided the Manzanita League crown and possibly decided the top seed in the CIF-SDS Division V playoffs.
Holtville is no joke, and for the Scots to upend the Vikings, 23-15, on their home turf made a statement. Fans just may have caught a glimpse of a team primed to make another magical run through the CIF playoffs.
Of course, Holtville and plenty of other quality teams will be there, too, and nothing in the postseason comes easy, so we’re not handing the Scots any trophies yet. But perhaps it’s time to give credit where it’s due and recognize that the tiny Catholic school on the border and its coach David Wong have put together a helluva football program.
Six players, including three from Friday’s Holtville-Vincent clash, were selected for this week’s Gridiron Greats ballot. As usual, cast your votes at www.ivpressonline.com/gridirongreats.
The winner will be announced in Friday’s edition of the Imperial Valley Press.
Jesus Padilla, Imperial
The senior running back rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns as the Tigers mauled the Southwest Eagles, 49-0.
Deniro Osuna, Central Union
Osuna played up to his usual gold standard Friday in a 43-7 drumming of Palo Verde. The senior QB passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more against the Yellowjackets.
Omar Chavez, Brawley Union
The senior led an active Brawley defensive line in shutting out Calexico, 58-0. In doing so, Chavez recovered two fumbles, including one for a touchdown.
Christian Molina, Vincent Memorial
A jack of all trades for the Scots (appearing at defensive back, wide receiver and kicker), Molina had two key interceptions for the Scots in its win over Holtville. The senior also was involved in the passing game and was perfect on kicks.
Baraquiel Fimbres, Vincent Memorial
Fimbres led a vigorous Scots' defense versus Holtville, frequently busting up plays in the backfield and helping record a safety. The Scots' junior standout held the Vikings' junior standout, Jose Devoux, to just 66 yards on the ground.
Ryder Merten, Holtville
As good as Scots' defense was in the game versus Holtville, the Vikings' didn't suffer by comparison — partly thanks to Merten who finished with 19 tackles, including 2.5 for a loss and a sack.
