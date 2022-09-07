With the Labor Day weekend behind us, week four of the 2022 season will see two Saturday night football games along with a Thursday night game as most teams hit the mid-point of their non-league schedules.
Of the seven Valley football teams in action this week, three are at home and four are on the road with the Southwest Eagles, of coach John Haines, having a bye.
Speaking of the Eagles, they played their third game of the season last Friday night hosting Gila Ridge High out of Yuma while it was the first game of the year for the Hawks.
Similarly on Friday, the CIF-San Diego Section’s Southeastern Conference’s Imperial Tigers and Palo Verde Yellowjackets played their second and third games of the season respectively against Yuma’s Cibola and Kofa high schools who were opening their 2022 schedules.
There is a twist of irony in this prior to 2018 season, the Arizona schools always began their seasons earlier than California, thus giving the Yuma schools a supposed advantage in matches with Imperial Valley teams.
The irony is that beginning in 2018 the CIF State Office mandated that schools begin playing in mid-August to accommodate the state football championship playoffs, while Arizona moved the start of their season forward.
Perceived advantage or not, Valley schools now have the “experience” factor in their favor in these cross-state borders matchups.
For the record, Imperial and Palo Verde both won their games easily while Southwest lost.
This week finds the Brawley Wildcats (1-2) of coach Jon Self traveling to Yuma to play Cibola High Raiders (0-1) Friday night at 7:00 p.m.
The game marks the first time the Wildcats, who lost to the University City Centurions 55-27 Friday night, will play on the road after opening 2022 with three consecutive games at Warne Field.
It would not be the 2022 season without a Thursday night game, and one of the usual suspects on Thursdays has been the Calexico Bulldogs of coach Fernando Solano, who now get to add an afternoon game to their resume.
In their first Friday night game of the year last week, the Bulldogs improved to 3-0 defeating the CETYS-Mexicali Zorros’ 31-6 and Thursday Calexico travels to San Diego to play the O’Farrell High Falcons (0-3) at 4:30 p.m.
The Vincent Memorial Catholic High Scots (3-0) of coach David Wong, fresh off a road victory over the El Cajon Valley High School Braves (1-2) by a score of 35-21, return ‘home’ this week to Southwest High at 6:30 p.m. when they host Castle Park High (1-2) in a CIF-SDS Division V match up featuring the top-ranked Scots against the tenth-ranked Trojans in a preview of a possible D-V playoff match-up.
Friday night will also see the Calipatria Hornets (0-3) of coach Benny Carter-Martin play when they host the Saint Jeanne de Lestonnac Catholic High Mustangs (1-1) from Temecula at 7:00 p.m.
It will be Calipatria’s second home game at Veterans Field and the second meeting between San Diego Section Hornets and the Southern Section Mustangs. Calipatria won last year 26-0.
Following a tough 28-26 overtime loss Friday night to the Palm Desert High Aztecs (2-1), the Central Spartans (2-1) under coach David Pena will attempt to regroup on the road.
Friday night, Central travels to Chula Vista to take on the Otay Ranch Mustangs at 7:00 p.m, with an opportunity to experience playing on turf and against another CIF D-II school.
Saturday night two Valley teams will cap the weekend with Imperial on the road and Holtville at home.
The Tigers of coach David Shaw (2-0) are on the road again this weekend they picked up a 43-0 win at Ciblola High in Yuma on Friday night, traveling to Valley Center High (1-2) to take on the Jags at 7:00 p.m.
For the third straight week, the prep football week ends with a Saturday night game when the Holtville Vikings (3-0) take on the third of three CETYS (Centro de Enseñanza Técnica y Superior teams.
Having already defeated CETYS (Ensenada) by a score of 15-8 and CETYS (Tijuana) 41-30, the Vikings will be going for a trifecta against the CETYS campuses when they host the CETYS Mexicali Zorros’ at Birger Field at 7:00 p.m.
