Hawks spoil Tigers’ home opener

IMPERIAL — The Imperial High football team had its 2019 home opener spoiled by the Gila Ridge Hawks, who held off the Tigers late in the fourth quarter to return to Yuma with a 37-34 victory here on Friday night.
The Tigers fought all game to make up for a handful of costly first-quarter mistakes that allowed Gila Ridge to jump to a 21-8 lead by the end of the first period.
The Hawks used the game’s opening drive to go up 7-0 after senior quarterback Kaleb Cota hit Jonathan Noriega from 29 yards out, with kicker Pablo Vargas adding the PAT.
Following the play, Gila Ridge recovered two Tiger fumbles and converted on both errors to go up 21-0 with 3:52 left in the first quarter.
Imperial worked to get on the board with 2:08 left in the first after Manuel Quintero ran in from 2 yards out. Ryan Bonillas was successful on his 2-point conversion allowing the Tigers to get on the board, 21-8.
The second quarter shifted more toward the Tigers’ favor as senior Joey Ramos began to find a rhythm with junior quarterback Jordan Reed.
Together, the pair helped Ramos become the school’s all-time leading touchdown reception leader after Reed caught Ramos from 8 yards out to narrow Gila Ridge’s lead to 24-14 after a missed PAT.
The Hawks also managed to get six points on the board by halftime after kicker Vargas hit a pair of field goals to open and close the second period, giving Gila Ridge a 27-14 advantage at the half.
Vargas played a crucial role in the victory for the Hawks, going 4-4 on PATs and 3-3 on field goal attempts, with the last coming late in the fourth quarter allowing Gila Ridge to break a 34-34 tie and eventually win the game.
Imperial came out swinging to open the second half and worked to keep Gila Ridge at 27 until the fourth quarter.
The Tigers put up one touchdown in the third period after Reed connected with Andrew Luna from 9 yards out. Edgar Robles added the PAT to send the teams into the fourth with a 27-21 difference.
Imperial opened the final quarter with yet another history-making performance for Ramos, who caught a short pass from Reed to become the school’s all-time receptions leader.
The excitement was short-lived, though, as the Hawks caused the Tigers to turn over the ball on downs before scoring another touchdown to go up 34-21.
That play did not spell disaster for Imperial, however, after Reed connected with Bonillas for a 61-yard catch-and-run play that narrowed Gila Ridge’s lead to 34-27.
Imperial’s Luna then came up with a huge interception that he ran back 29 yards before going down near the Hawks’ 11-yard line.
The Tigers’ Jesus Padilla then took to ball to the end zone to tie the game, 34-34, with 8 minutes left in the game.
The Hawks’ Vargas would eventually hit a 37-yarder to give his team a 3-point advantage with 3:55 left.
While the Tigers would then work to get within 5 yards of the red zone, the late effort was not enough to complete the comeback.
With the result, the Tigers fall to 1-2 on the season. Imperial will be back on the road next week, traveling to face Valley Center on Friday.
