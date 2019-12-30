Editor’s note: This column is part of a continuing series examining how the current CIF playoff system came to be and how that formula is applied to athletic programs in Imperial Valley.
The CIF-San Diego Section’s publication of the tentative 2020 football divisions continues to be our focus, this week on El Centro’s two teams who in terms of power rankings are predictably headed in different directions.
For 2020, Central continues an upward climb, moving from Division III to Division II after having moved from Division IV to Division III in 2018 off a 10-2 2017 season, their only Imperial Valley League loss coming to eventual State CIF runner-up Southwest, the other a D-IV semifinal loss to San Diego, 26-22.
In 2018, Central’s success continued in D-III, the Spartans going 12-1 (5-0 IVL), losing in the CIF D-III championship game to Morse 22-16 but remaining in D-III for 2019, their three-season power ranking benefiting from going 3-8 in 2016.
The Spartans continued to play at a high level in 2019. After going 10-3 (5-0 IVL), falling in the D-III semifinals and sporting a three-year record of 32-6, a divisional promotion seemed inevitable.
Meanwhile perhaps no program epitomizes the CIF’s competitive-equity era more than the Southwest Eagles’ rise from D-IV to D-II and their resulting return to D-IV for 2020.
Southwest was also in D-II back when enrollment was the determining factor for divisional assignments. From 2003 to 2012, the Eagles averaged just under four regular season wins and made one CIF appearance, in 2010, when they went 8-4.
In each of the first two years of the competitive-equity era, Southwest was in D-IV, won three regular season games and made the playoffs. In 2015 and ’16, Southwest had identical 9-3 records, advancing to the D-IV quarterfinals.
Earning a 2017 promotion to D-III, Southwest proved the move was no obstacle to a CIF title and a near state crown. But it foreshadowed a competitive-equity era divisional implosion.
Promoted to D-II in 2018, Southwest won four games and this past season in D-III won three games, missing the playoffs. This fate was similar to that suffered by then D-II Imperial (4-6) in 2016 and D-II Brawley (6-4) in 2017.
Time also to recall CIF commissioner Jerry Schneipp’s observation, when asked in 2018 about Southwest being moved to D-II and missing the playoffs, that without the competitive-equity era, Southwest may have never won a CIF championship.
Across town, Central, which did come within a score of winning a CIF crown in ’18, may find itself in for some tough sledding in D-II next season where its three-year power ranking (29.7) places it 10th.
Still, if both El Centro teams can come close to duplicating their records over the past three seasons, both should be playoff bound in 2020.
In Calexico, a similar scenario is unfolding as the other Valley team to be promoted for 2020, Vincent Memorial Catholic, moves up to D-IV while crosstown Calexico moves down from D-IV to D-V.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.