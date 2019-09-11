History made: Trip to El Paso will stick with Spartans forever

Here’s the thing about 10-hour bus rides: They suck. Nobody has ever given one a four-star review on Yelp! It’s a lot of bodies in a small space for a long time — not exactly a winning formula.
Just ask the members Central Union Spartan football team, endurers of not one, but two, such ordeals within a 48-hour span this past Thursday-Friday.
Reflecting on their historic journey to El Paso to play the Del Valle Conquistadors, most Spartans had only sunnyside-up things to say about the experience overall — their positivity buoyed along by the fact that, well, they won — with one notable exception.
“It was a real long bus ride,” said senior quarterback Deniro Osuna, who threw for two scores and ran for another in the Spartans’ 34-21 victory.
“I didn’t like it,” said fellow senior Elias Dominguez. “None of us liked it. I could tell, looking around the bus, that everybody’d be exhausted.”
The ride out seemed to extend into the blind eternities, with every instance of “are we there yet?” being met with, “lol, no.”
“I would go to sleep and when I woke up I’d expect to be a couple of hours away, but we’d still be seven hours away,” said Osuna, who estimates that he clocked in at “five or six” naps all told.
To make matters worse, “It was hot. The A/C wasn’t working that good,” said Dominguez. “On the way over there, through Yuma, when the sun started coming up you could feel it beaming through the windows.”
But, whatever mild discomforts or inconveniences the team may have suffered (even as traffic and pit stops conspired to turn 10 hours into something more like 12, wiping out plans for Thursday-evening walk-throughs), they were determined not to lose sight of their opportunity to put Central football on the map in a big way with a win in the lions’ den of the Lone Star State.
When the team was first informed that they’d be going the Wednesday ahead of their Week 2 game against Kofa, they got the news via jump-scare.
“We heard it in the gym,” said Dominguez. “The principal came out, and he said, ‘Your coach, Rookie Peña, is leaving and going to Texas,’ and everybody looks around and is like, ‘What? He’s leaving already. He just started here!’ But then [the principal] is all like, ‘Oh, and you guys are going with him. You guys have a game,’ and everybody got real excited.”
The news hit with megaton force.
“It was a shock to all of us,” said senior RB Jonathan Medina. “None of us ever thought that we’d being playing high school football in another state other than Arizona.”
“I didn’t even know we could go to Texas and play,” said Osuna.
It took a little while for the reality of the situation to settle in. First the Spartans had to take care of Kofa. After they did that — it took all of about 24 minutes to put the finishing touches on a 42-0 blowout — the excitement really started to build, and along with it, a steady determination that the Spartans were going to do more than just show up.
“[Del Valle] paid for us to go. Their thought was that they’re paying that much money for us to go lose. That’s what they wanted,” said Dominguez. “But we were like, ‘Nah, we’re not gonna travel 11 hours just to lose.’”
“Coach told us all week that it’s a business trip,” said Dominguez’s (fraternal) twin brother Juan. “We all knew we had a job to do. We all knew that we were there for a reason.”
That sense of purpose, along with a heavy dose of team unity, helped keep Spartan spirits high the entire trip.
“We had fun just being together,” said Juan.
Added Elias, “We’re all family here, we all get along. There’s no outsiders, we’re all cliqued up. Whatever happens at one spot of the bus, it traveled all over. Everything was cool, everybody was talking.”
Juan said he expected the extended travel time to have more of an impact on the Spartans performance than it did.
“I think what helped us a lot with our travel was the fact that we got to stay the night there and get our rest, sleeping on beds and not just the bus,” he said.
Not hurting matters was a heaping helping of Texas barbecue from Rudy’s Country Store, the team’s Thursday night feeding station. Coach Peña wanted to make sure the team got to try a little something they couldn’t get at home, but players didn’t so much try brisket, et al, as engulf it.
By game time on Friday everybody was raring to go.
The Spartans were uniformly impressed with the Conquistadors turf field and Jumbotron, but to a man expressed a preference for the cozy atmosphere at Cal Jones Field replete with the boisterous Great Spartan Band.
“Honestly, I can say, we have a better crowd. It’s true. I’m not gonna lie about it,” said Medina.
“I really wish our band went,” said Elias Dominguez. “They hype us up so much.”
“They’re like our 12th player on the field,” agreed Juan, adding, “They did have a big crowd and stuff — you felt people watching — but after kickoff it’s game time, and it’s just like any other game.”
Del Valle’s pregame and halftime ceremonies had a solemn note to them, commemorating, as they did, the victims of the Aug. 3 mass shooting at a local Walmart.
The gravity of these remembrances — which included appearances by Del Valle alumni employed at the Walmart and as first responders — was not lost on the Central contingent, who came away impressed by the resilience of the community there.
They seemed very together,” said Osuna. “As much as that (tragedy) might scare people from going into a public event, they seemed very well-bonded and like they still wanted to go out and show support for everyone.”
“Respect to them,” said Elias Dominguez. “It was nice that they did that for their people. Anybody there could’ve lost someone. … All of our team members gave respect to them. … It was a nice moment to share. Praise out to El Paso.”
In the days since making it back home, the initial elation of their ultimate road win has faded somewhat.
Central has a tough game against fellow undefeated squad Gila Ridge, in what might be their toughest remaining matchup outside of the no-holds-barred Bell Game. They’re aiming for an 18th-straight regular season win and can’t afford to be lackadaisical in their prep.
But even with that in mind, the Spartans are appreciative of their recent experience and its place in Imperial Valley football lore.
“It was history,” said Elias Dominguez
“I think we proved that we have a lot of talent down here in the Imperial Valley, and that we can play football with the best of them,” said Osuna.
Added Medina: “We just went out and proved that small cities can do big things.”
