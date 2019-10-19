Holtville holds court in homecoming game, crushes Mt. Empire 54-0

HOLTVILLE — Pour one out for parity, friends. It’s nowhere to be seen in these parts.
In both the Imperial Valley and Manzanita leagues there are clear haves and clear have-nots, and when these worlds collide it ain’t pretty. Blowouts have become pandemic.
Witness Friday’s game between the Holtville Vikings, and the Mountain Empire Red Hawks here at Birger Field — a 54-0, pro-Holtville drubbing where the only thing the smiley hometown contingent had to wonder about was who would be crowned homecoming king and queen at halftime (Fabian Rendon and Amelie Strahm, for those interested).
The Vikings (7-1, 1-0 Manzanita League) are haves this year. The Red Hawks (2-6, 0-1) are have nots. Consequently, it was anything but shocking that Holtville ultimately prevailed. Still, the extent of their dominance was unexpected.
Mountain Empire was last year’s Manzanita League champion. They lost a good bit of talent off the top (graduation, it happens) but they still have some pieces, and their sub-.500 record was compiled against some stiff competition, including SDS Division III Hilltop and undefeated Castle Park. There was reason to believe the Hawks could keep it close.
True, one of their most important pieces, 6-foot-2 wide receiver Marcus Smith was unavailable to play after an ejection last week against O’Farrell Charter, but he wouldn’t have made 54 points worth of difference.
The fact is, that from literally the first play of the game — a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Sebastian Aviles — the Vikings proved that they were in a different stratosphere from their opponent.
Holtville’s dominance was so complete that it seemed as though the refereeing crew started giving Mountain Empire some sympathy calls toward the end of the night, like calling back a 90-yard pick-six by Jose Devoux for an iffy block in the back and letting the clock run out.
That’s all just conjecture, of course, but there’s no denying that the Red Hawks could have used some sympathy calls.
After Aviles’s opening score, the Hawks took the ball and promptly went three-and-out. Punting from their own end zone, they gave the Vikings the ball on the wrong side of midfield at the 39-yardline. Three plays later — a 9-yard pass from Spencer Hilfiker to Angel Garica and two 15-yard Devoux runs — and the score read “Vikings 13 – Visitors 0” (a PAT was no good).
Things did not get better for Mountain Empire from there. They punted from their own end zone again on their second possession, which lead to another quick Viking TD (Hilfiker scrambled in from 3 yards out to cap a five-play drive).
The Hawks’ next go-around started off much better — they finally got a first down, with Jerricho Brennan moving the chains on a 24-yard catch — but that was just a bit of fool’s gold.
Holtville was edge rushing like nobody’s business, generating tremendous pressure. CJ Nunez got one sack and nearly got another, firing off the left side. Six plays in, the Viking rush spooked Red Hawk QB Khaliel Whitehead into a backward flip to nobody that Holtville’s Richie Garcia picked up in stride and housed from about 40-yards out to make it 27-0.
That was basically the ballgame.
The Vikings expanded their lead on a 31-yard pass from Hilfiker to Nunez and a 25-yard pass from Hilfiker to Jonathan Heraz, while the Red Hawks went punt, interception (to extremely vocal and enthusiastic LB Daniel Gutierrez), turnover on downs (via bigtime Jeremiah Higgins sack).
After the break the clock was running, but not quickly enough to keep the Vikings from adding two more scores, both on Devoux runs of 2 and 50 yards.
Mr. Devoux (to give him the respect his stat-lines deserve) finished the night with nine carries for 111 yards and three TDs. He was lightly used but managed to keep his six-game multi-touchdown streak alive all the same.
After the game Viking head coach Jason Turner was more chipper than usual, but still on the lookout for potential pitfalls with a make-or-break game against Vincent Memorial (another of the Manzanita League’s haves) coming up next week.
“I’m very pleased with how we performed,” Turner said. “We only have three league opponents, and we took care of one tonight, and these guys won the league championship last year.
“We didn’t come out flat … but we didn’t get any pushback. We didn’t get any tension … (and) we know that Vincent’s gonna be a game, right? … (But) the kids had fun. It was homecoming. It was a league foe. We beat them, and now we’re definitely on to Vincent.”
