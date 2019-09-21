Hornets enter win column with last-minute score

CALIPATRIA — A clutch pass from quarterback Kalin Sotelo to wide receiver Hugo Cervantes in final half minute of play got the Calipatria Hornets their first win of the season, 29-21, over Desert Christian Academy at Veterans Field.
The game tied 21-21 with 29.5 seconds remaining, Calipatria set up for a field goal on third and goal from the 8-yard line. After the ball was snapped to Sotelo to hold for the kick, the senior QB instead kept it to himself, looked downfield and lofted it to Cervantes in the end zone for a touchdown pass.
“That’s a play we’ve practiced all season long,” Cervantes said of the game-winning play. “That’s how we pulled it off, because it’s something we’ve done routinely.”
The senior wide-out explained the victory was that much sweeter, as the Hornets had come up just short against the Conquerors when they played them last season, 40-34.
“We lost by one touchdown,” Cervantes said. “That was a back-and-forth game, and this year, it was the same result. But we ended up winning.”
Friday’s game was indeed a back-and-forth battle, as the Hornets drew first blood in the first quarter at the 5:50 mark with a Sotelo-to-Cervantes touchdown pass from 40 yards out to make the score 7-0.
Desert Academy answered in the second quarter with an exclamation point, as they scored from a touchdown run from about 5 yards out at the 6-minute mark and on a 3-yard touchdown pass in the final minute to double Calipatria up, 14-7.
“Basically all week we’ve been hungry,” Sotelo said. “Our coaches have been telling us all week that we need to get a win. At halftime, we just had a talk that hyped everybody up, and it was just time to execute.”
The pep talk apparently served the team well going into the third quarter, as Sotelo hit Cervantes from about 40 yards out for a touchdown at the 11:40 mark. Sotelo scored the two-point conversion on a QB keeper to put the Hornets back in the lead, 15-14.
In the fourth quarter, Calipatria senior running back Christian Perez added to his team’s lead as he found a gap up the middle and ran it about 47 yards for touchdown at the 11:40 mark to make it 21-14 (PAT missed).
Desert Academy responded with its own touchdown run from about 10 yards out at the 8:30 mark to tie the game at 21.
The last score, of course, was the game-winning fake field goal play by Sotelo and Cervantes.
“We just had to be hungry,” Sotelo said. “Everybody had to be on their game tonight. We just had to execute.”
“We knew this was the week we have to start winning,” Cervantes added. “We can get a three-game win streak heading into league, so I feel like the energy and the team vibe is very high.”
With the win, the Hornets improved their record to 1-4. For their next game, they will host O’Farrell Charter School on Friday night in Calipatria.
