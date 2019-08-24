Hornets get clobbered in season opener

CALIPATRIA — Despite a new head coach and quarterback, the Calipatria High football team began its season on Friday the same way it ended its 2018 campaign — with a blowout loss.
The Hornets fell, 47-0, to Tri-City Christian, of Vista, at Veterans’ Field, The Eagles are the same team that dominated CHS in last year’s season opener, 40-14, and in their season finale, 54-14.
Tri-City had a clear advantage in size and strength compared to Calipatria’s 21-man roster.
One surprise, however, was a no-spark connection between the CHS quarterback-and-wide-receiver duo of Kalin Sotelo and Hugo Cervantes.
While the two seniors did connect on a few plays, none of them amounted to more than 30 yards, and a combination of miscommunication and bad snaps turned into fumbles kept Sotelo and Cervantes from being a highlight in the Hornets’ offense.
“I mean, he had one thing in mind, and I did, too, but that was on me because I wasn’t communicating with my quarterback,” Cervantes said.
The small CHS roster had spent just 10 days with Keith Smith Sr., who took over the head coach position after the sudden departure of former coach Mike Swearingen, before stepping onto Veterans’ Field Friday night.
“We have a lot of work on,” Smith said.
A change also took place under center, as Sotelo, who started at fullback and middle linebacker last season, replaced CHS graduate Ismael Lopez as the team’s signal caller.
Luckily, Sotelo had also played as backup to Lopez and even started two games as QB in 2018.
That slight hope, unfortunately, faded before Hornet Nation could see any benefits, as Sotelo fumbled the ball on the first possession of the game.
This, unfortunately, foreshadowed how the game was going to play out, as Tri-City scored two unanswered rushing touchdowns from about 10 yards out to end the first quarter ahead, 13-0.
“We knew coming into this week that they had this power formation where they were running quick tosses to the right,” Cervantes, who also started at safety, said. “We were lined up in the right spots, but execution is a big factor.”
In the second quarter, the Eagles scored an additional two rushing touchdowns from the red zone to increase their lead to 27-0. Tri-City closed out the first half with a touchdown pass of about 30 yards in the final two seconds to head to the locker room leading 34-0.
Tri-City padded its lead with a rushing touchdown from about 10 yards out at the 7:34 mark in the third quarter to jump the lead to 41-0.
Near the end of the fourth quarter, the Hornets drove all the way deep into the Eagles territory, only to be thwarted with a pick-six with 3:48 left in the game. The PAT missed, giving the game its final score.
“I mean, It’s only week one. We can only get better,” Cervantes said. “This is the past, and we gotta move on from now.”
Coach Smith explained that he didn’t enjoy seeing his team be so hesitant about what they’re supposed to do on the field.
“In every play they’ve run, they’ve had to think about what to do,” he said. “And sometimes they’re not thinking of the right thing. We have to get to the point where they no longer have to think about what they do, and they can just go and they can start playing with their heart.”
On a positive note, Smith did enjoy seeing his senior QB-WR duo gain confidence by getting some playing time on the field.
“Cervantes got some confidence from catching the ball,” Smith said. “Our QB got some confidence in stepping up in the pocket and throwing — he’s never done that before.”
On the other side of the ball, Smith, who served as CHS’s JV head coach previously, said he was impressed with the performance of junior safety Juan Nava.
“He only weighs about 120 pounds, and he’s coming up trying to tackle huge players,” Smith said of Nava. “He made some good defensive plays.”
For Smith, all eyes are set on next week’s matchup, as well as the rest of the 2019 season.
“We’re just going to watch the film and show these young men where we need to improve,” Smith said. “We’ll be a better team next week.”
The Hornets (0-1) will host Palo Verde Valley High at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Calipatria.
