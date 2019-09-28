Hornets get second win of season, 28-8

CALIPATRIA — Because the Calipatria High football team shut down O’Farrell Charter School, 57-0, when they played last season, Friday’s rematch seemed like it should be a breeze.
However, it was only through a hard-fought team effort that the Hornets beat the San-Diego based Falcons, 28-8, here at Veterans Field.
CHS (2-4) had lost four games in a row entering before picking up their first win of the season Sept. 20 against Desert Christian Academy.
Now they’re on a winning streak.
“It was the same thing like last week, we just had to come in and get another win,” CHS senior quarter Kalin Sotelo said.
Fueling Friday’s win over the Falcons was CHS senior running back Christian Perez and his three-touchdown performance.
“I just knew his mindset before he came into the game,” Sotelo said of Perez. “He was really hungry to get them yards and get them touchdowns today.”
Perez agreed. “I’m hungry,” he said. “I have a fire in my stomach, and I feel like I’m trying to pass it on to everyone else. I have a fire that’s just driving me.”
Perez’s fire apparently did spread to the rest of the team, as the Hornets offense scored 21 unanswered points in the first half while lineman Bubba Lyerly and the rest of the Hornet defense kept OFC off the scoreboard until end of the second quarter.
“Everyone was in it; everyone was focused, and everyone was here ready to play,” Perez said. “We wanted it.”
To start off Friday’s game, the senior running back scored at the 10-minute mark from about 10 yards out to make the score 6-0 (missed PAT).
Later in the first quarter, Perez again scored from 5 yards out. This was followed by a two-point conversion (a fake kick that wide receiver Seth Cruz took to the end zone) to give the Hornets a 14-0 lead.
At the 5:40 mark of the second quarter, Perez scored his third TD of the night on a 1-yard burst at the goal line, making the score 21-0 (PAT good).
A 30-yard quarterback keeper, which involved some forced broken tackles along the way, from Sotelo at the 3:11 mark gave the Hornets their final score of the night.
On the kickoff immediately following Sotelo’s score, OFC’s Anthony Dawson received the ball on the Falcon’s own 35-yard line and returned it to the end zone. Dawson scored again on the two-point conversion, giving the Falcons their first and only points of the night.
“Having a win under our belt is always great, but we always look forward to keep on winning,” Perez said. “Let’s keep pushing ourselves, and see how well we can do.”
Sotelo said the team hopes to win the remainder of their games this season, as well as qualify for a spot in the postseason.
“And hopefully get the Axe back,” the QB said.
The Hornets’ next opponent will be Kofa High at 7 p.m. Friday in Yuma.
