Imperial grounds the Eagles in 49-0 blowout

IMPERIAL — Slow starts and inefficient red zone possessions have troubled the Imperial High School football team this season, but there were no such problems on Friday here as the Tigers walloped Southwest, 49-0, in an Imperial Valley League matchup.
The win improves the Tigers’ record to 9-2 in the annual Johnny Romero Fireman’s Helmet contest played between the two schools each year. Romero served as an assistant football coach at both schools when Mike Swearingen was head coach at both locations.
Imperial (4-5 overall and 2-2 in IVL) took the opening kickoff and marched 47 yards for a touchdown. Junior quarterback Jordan Reed hit Brennen Adams for a 7-yard touchdown strike to conclude the opening drive.
Senior running back Jesus Padilla did most of the work on the drive, carrying four times for 39 yards. Padilla was key to the Tigers’ success on the evening, finishing with a game-high 146 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.
“We started game planning for this one right after the tough loss at Central last week,” said the 18-year-old Padilla. “We got back to it, worked hard at practice and wanted to come out tonight and show what we can do.”
After the Eagles (2-7 overall, 0-4 in IVL) muffed an Imperial punt and handed the Tigers the ball at the Southwest 17-yard line, it would only take three plays for Imperial to convert it into a touchdown.
Padilla cruised in for a 1-yard touchdown run at the 4:17 mark of the opening quarter to put the Tigers up 13-0.
“Things were going well tonight. The offensive line was going good and doing its part, and I knew I had to do my part,” Padilla said. “Those guys on the line work their butts off, and I gotta work just as hard as them.”
Midway through the second quarter, Reed threw his second touchdown of the evening, a 56-yard bomb to Adams, to grow Imperial’s lead to 19-0.
Southwest’s struggling offense went three-and-out on its next possession and Imperial senior Joey Ramos returned the Eagles’ punt 43 yards to the Eagles’ 16-yard line. Three plays later, Padilla waltzed into the end zone for another 1-yard touchdown run. Jacob Gray ran in the two-point conversion to put the Tigers’ up 27-0 at the half.
“I thought all-around we played a pretty good game tonight,” said Imperial coach Kerry Legarra. “We came out and played physical, and it was nice to see our kids swarm to the ball.”
The Tigers entered Friday’s contest in the San Diego Section Division III playoff hunt as the No. 11 seed in the 12-team playoff picture.
“After last week’s Central game, we looked at it, and we changed the scheme a little tonight, and the kids really bought into it,” Legarra said. “We wanted to put some more speed on the field, and it seemed to work well tonight.”
Imperial’s first possession of the third quarter ended with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Reed to Ramos, who continues to add to his stats as Imperial’s all-time leading receiver.
Late in the third quarter, Reed would toss his fourth touchdown pass of the night, and third to Adams, from 24 yards out. Mizael Velasquez booted the extra point to put the Tigers up 42-0.
Imperial’s final touchdown came on a 33-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Joaquin Alvarado to junior receiver Ryan Bonillas.
The Tigers will close out the regular season at home on Friday against Palo Verde of Blythe. Southwest will host Calexico on Friday in a matchup of the two winless squads in the IVL. Both kickoffs are slated for 7 p.m.
