Imperial High versus West Hills High scrimmage

When the Imperial High Tiger football team hits the field at West Hills High in Santee on Friday night, August 18 , or their first non-league game it will, in effect, be the second ‘game’ of the 2023 season.
This happens because, officially, the first game both teams has was when they competed last weekend in the San Diego Football Night Lights Magazine KickOff Classic in place of their official CIF San Diego Section scrimmage.
And while scrimmages are normally a controlled atmosphere with an indirect connection to a ‘game,’ whereas the KickOff Classic has almost all the elements of a game – including special teams, possessions controlled by downs, a game clock and scoreboard.
It can be an advantage to whomever gets to play in the Classic, and both teams should be at their best on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. on the Boise State-blue turf at West Hills.
Last Friday on August 11 at Hoover High in San Diego, the Imperial Tigers dominated the first half of their Classic contest with La Jolla Country Day Tories before being outscored in the second half while giving their players as much on-field time as possible.
“We moved the ball and played good offensively and a big positive take-away was our pass blocking as we threw for four touchdowns,” Imperial Coach David Shaw said. “It was a positive experience for all our players and, as coaches, we saw some of our players really step up.”
For Imperial and the Brawley High Wildcats, it was the third consecutive year they exchanged their varsity team’s scrimmages to face San Diego area opponents and, for Shaw, participate in a worthy cause.
“My staff and I enjoy the scrimmage because it simulates a game and we are thankful to Montell Allen who is the main guy at SD Friday Night Lights,” Shaw said, noting admission to the Classic was one canned food item. “Montell supports the San Diego Food Bank and so it’s a great experience all around and it gets our kids out of the heat.”
This Friday night also marks the third consecutive season Imperial will open their non-league season against the Wolfpack.
Imperial will also open the 2024 season hosting their fellow CIF SDS Division III foe West Hills as well.
“We signed another two-year contract and they are in our division and they run the Flex-Bone, which we don’t see often,” Shaw said. “They are tough but we’ll be ready for them.”
Being potential D-III divisional playoff foes makes the game an important one for both squads as it could affect playoff seeding and home-field advantage come November.
“We haven’t played them in playoffs yet but it’s a big possibility and it’s big because of seeding ramifications,” Shaw said.
For Shaw, this season is starting out a bit differently then past seasons as he has returned to the Imperial High campus as an assistant principal.
“It’s nice to be the head coach and on campus so I can communicate with the kids better, and I’m looking forward to it,” Shaw said, noting for now that the Tigers schedule has not been impacted by the referee shortage.
“We haven’t had to move a game yet but it’s probably coming based on the how refereeing works,” Shaw said. “But whenever they tell us, we’ll just show up and line up.”
