Imperial Pee Wee heads to AYF championships again

IMPERIAL — Imperial Youth Football (and Cheer, to give the organization its full name) is heading back to Florida.
Just one year after representing the Valley at the 12U Pee Wee level in the American Youth Football Division II National Championships in Kissimmee, Fla., a town of about 71,000 just south of Orlando, the boys in red are doing it again.
Well, “again” might not be quite the right word. There are four members of last year’s team making another trip, but for the most part, it’ll be a whole new crew questing for championship glory in the week to come.
This bunch of scrappers pulled a remarkable turnaround, going 13-0 this year (so far) after finishing with a sub-.500 record the past two seasons. They tore through the Desert Valley Youth Football League with wild abandon, winning the league’s “Super Bowl” over the Mexicali Zorros in a whitewater rout, 42-8.
From there they went on to the AYF Big West Regionals, where, in the semis, they found themselves matched up against Moreno Valley. This looked to be a mismatch, as Moreno Valley competes in an unweighted AYF league, where roster restrictions are based purely on age (rather than age plus weight, which is what Imperial has to contend with).
Moreno Valley, then, had some large lads on the team, especially on the lines. Yet even faced with this potential disadvantage, Imperial was able to prevail, winning 44-34 to advance to the Big West championship.
In the championship, they faced off against the Sacramento Panthers. All Imperial did to those capitol-dwellers when they played on Nov. 17 was shut them out, winning 36-0.
This stellar defensive effort is representative of the team’s typical performance. During the regular season they gave up just four points per game on average, while scoring in the neighborhood of 40.
Three weeks later and they’re wheels in the Sunshine State (they flew out on Thursday) and are getting ready to make a run at the ultimate prize. They’ll be in Florida through next week.
The team’s first game will come on Monday, followed by another on Wednesday. Win both, and they’ll be onto the championship game.
Of course winning won’t be easy. It’s the best of the best in Kissimmee, and last year the Tigers were unable to make any headway, dropping both games they played, but if this year’s crew seems like they want nothing to do with losing, having had their fill over the previous two years. They’re battle-tested and with a break or two just might make some noise.
