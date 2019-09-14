Mistakes cost Spartans against Gila Ridge

EL CENTRO — Call it the Texas hangover.
Central Union High School’s football team seemed to leave its offense back in the Lone Star State and fell to Gila Ridge of Yuma, 10-7, at Cal Jones Field on Friday.
A week after traveling to El Paso to knock off Del Valle High School, the Spartans (3-1 overall) managed just 14 yards of total offense in the first half and finished the game with negative 15 yards rushing and had just three first downs through three quarters against a big, strong Hawks squad.
While Central was in Texas, Gila Ridge (3-0 overall) was knocking off its second Imperial Valley League opponent in Imperial last week, after beating Brawley the week prior. Now the Hawks have completed the trifecta, defeating the three teams forecast for the top of the IVL standings.
“Plain and simple, we just made too many mistakes in that first half,” said Central coach David Pena. “You’re not going to be able to get away with making that many mistakes against a good team. We had a chance at the end of the game but just couldn’t get it done.”
Dropped balls were the story of the first half for the Spartans. Senior quarterback Deniro Osuna completed just 5 of 12 passes in the first half for 34 yards with most of the seven incompletions going right through his receivers’ hands.
And if the passing game wasn’t working, the rushing game was even worse, amassing negative-20 yards on seven carries in the opening 24 minutes.
“The drops really threw us off our game in that first half,” Osuna said. “We did this to ourselves tonight with all the mistakes. Maybe we underestimated them a little bit, but now we just have to get back to work and be better next week.”
After forcing Central to punt on its opening possession, Gila Ridge would go on a 14-play drive to eat up most of the first quarter. The Hawks’ Pablo Vargas finished the drive with a 28-yard field goal to put the visitors up 3-0 with 4:59 to play in the first period.
The score would remain 3-0 through the half and into the fourth quarter before both offenses came to life at the end of the contest.
Gila Ridge increased its lead to 10-0 with 5:48 left in the game when quarterback Kaleb Cota connected with Jacob Delome for a 9-yard touchdown strike. The six-play, 75-yard drive started when the Hawks picked off Osuna for the second time in the contest.
Falling behind double-digits seemed to wake up the Central offense. Osuna would go 4-for-4 for 78 yards on the ensuing possession that was capped by a 2-yard touchdown plunge from senior Angel Nava-Esparza. Sebastian Coronel’s point-after cut the lead to 10-7 with 4:48 left in the game.
It was the most excitement the Central fans showed all evening and brought life back to the Spartans’ sideline.
The Spartans forced a Gila Ridge punt on the next possession and took over at their own 41-yard-line with 2:12 to play. Faced with a fourth-and-1 at midfield, Central had a costly false start penalty that moved the ball back to the 45-yard-line and fourth-and-6.
The fourth-down play was a microcosm of the game as Osuna found an open target, but the receiver was bobbling the ball as he went out of bounds and it was ruled incomplete. Gila Ridge took over and ran out the clock for the victory.
Gila Ridge coach John Ellegood was impressed with all three IVL schools his Hawks have faced to open the season.
“All three teams we’ve seen have some great players and all three have been extremely well coached,” Ellegood said. “Looking at the league over here I’d say Central is just a little better, but Imperial and Brawley are right there with them. I’m sure it’s going to be a tough league season over here and depend on who shows up on which night.”
Up next for the Spartans is a trip to El Cajon to take on Christian High in a nonleague contest at Granite Hills High School, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. Friday.
Gila Ridge 10, Central 7
GR 3 0 0 7 — 10
C 0 0 0 7 — 7
First Quarter
GR — Vargas 28 FG, 4:59
Fourth Quarter
GR — Delome 13 pass from Cota (Vargas kick), 5:48
C — Nava-Esparza 2 run (Coronel kick), 4:48
GR C
Rushing 126 -15
Passing 230 171
Total Yards 356 156
First Downs 18 8
Penalties 5/52 2/20
Turnovers 2 2
Rushing
GR – Duarte 24-120, Moreno 6-11, Delome 1-8, Cota 4-(minus)5, Wiggins 1-(minus)8.
C — Gomez 8-8, A.Nava-Esparza 2-1, Osuna 3-(minus)24
Passing
GR — Cota 19-31-230-1-2, Wiggins 0-1-0-0-0.
C — Osuna 14-24-171-0-2.
Receiving
GR — Delome 7-60, Jackson 4-45, Noriega 3-44, Torres 2-43, Duarte 1-24, Moreno 1-10, Randle 1-4.
C — Sullivan 6-74, I.Nava-Esparza 1-34, Dominguez 2-30, Perez 1-18, Morales 3-16, Medina 1-(minus)1.
