Physical Wildcats lower the boom against outmatched Eagles

EL CENTRO — Good things come to those who wait. That’s what they say anyway.
The maxim certainly seems to have held true for the Brawley Union football team. The perennial IVL contenders started off the 2019 season in the weeds, with a 1-2 record after three weeks of play, but they haven’t lost since and seem to be rounding into their bullying best with their biggest game of the season just around the corner.
The Wildcat Death Star was fully armed and operational on Thursday night, with Brawley (6-2, 3-0 IVL) going scorched-earth on an overmatched Southwest squad (2-6, 0-3 IVL) in a 49-7 romp at Eagle Field — a game bumped from primetime due to the Valley’s ongoing referee shortage.
Brawley barely seemed to be breaking a sweat out there, going north-south on the Eagles with brutal efficiency. They led 28-0 after one quarter of play and 42-0 after two, adding one more score in the “let’s get out of here” second half before Southwest managed to find its way onto the board with a garbage time touchdown in the fourth.
There wasn’t a single facet of the game Brawley didn’t dominate. Going by the numbers the Eagles might have kept pace in number of offensive plays run, but that was only because the Wildcats got off the field so quickly.
Brawley’s first drive — following an Eagle opening possession of little consequence ending in a punt into a 30 mile per hour headwind — lasted one play, as Wildcat fullback Blake Krigbaum took the opening handoff, sidled through a massive hole opened up by left tackle Daniel Caloca and guard Cody Chalupnik and headed for the hills, going 65-yards untouched to make it 7-0 after a Xavier Pereyda PAT.
Krigbaum has logged first-touch scores against four teams now, including in last week’s win over Palo Verde, so the Eagles should have seen him coming. Maybe they did and were simply powerless to stop him.
In any case, things got worse before they got better for the home team, with the Wildcats logging five more plays of 35-plus yards before all was said and done. Three of those chunk plays — a 45-yard run by wingback and 2019 IVL 100-meter dash champ Adrian Chavez, a 65-yard lob from freshman QB Ethan Gutierrez to Joel Murillo and a 52-yard Gutierrez to Murillo connection — went for six points.
The other two — a 42-yard reception by Chandler Self and a 38-yard run by Krigbaum — got the Wildcats to the goal line where they were able to convert on short runs by Damien Reyes and Krigbaum, respectively.
Wherever the Wildcats turned on offense, they found plenty of room to roam. Murillo, in particular, was preposterously open on his two scores (which came with 41.2 seconds left in the second quarter and 8:36 to go in the third), with Southwest cheating down after having been so thoroughly gashed in the ground.
Gutierrez finished the night with 174 yards passing on just six attempts. Krigbaum racked up 108 yards on a like number of carries.
On defense, Brawley did a good job of tracking the Eagles’ gadgety spread, snuffing out their bevy of east-west runs without much difficulty and forcing punt after punt — well, punt attempt after punt attempt. A couple were aborted after recurring snap issues (which also affected the regular offense).
Southwest didn’t any passing game to speak of. The strong winds may have been a factor but, on the whole, junior QB Nathan Holguin didn’t seem comfortable reading the defense and, on the rare occasions he did throw, the ball came out tentatively, without much gusto. He had a couple of short completions, offset by a pick (to Krigbaum at linebacker, who grabbed a ducking ball inches from the turf), and was frequently split wide for snaps to scatback Joseph Enders Jr.
Holguin was responsible for his team’s lone touchdown, however, scoring on a goal line scramble early in the fourth on a drive that only made it that far because a Brawley player let a Southwest punt hit him in the back of the leg for the Eagles to fall on.
Really the only nagging concern for Brawley after a game like this is penalty-related. The Wildcats were flagged a fair amount, something to watch going forward.
Speaking of going forward, next week should be another easy one for the Wildcats, as they’ll host the long-suffering Calexico Bulldogs at Warne Field.
Southwest, meanwhile, will have another tough game, against Imperial at home.
