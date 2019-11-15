Entering the second week of high school football playoff action the number of Imperial Valley teams still in the running has been whittled down from five to four, with the Tigers of Imperial High exiting the field after their round one loss to Mater Dei Catholic last week.
Even so, there will actually be more Valley squads out on the gridiron this Friday than last, as the Vincent Memorial Scots and the Holtville Vikings are joining the fray after receiving byes last week.
Both schools will get the luxury of opening up their CIF-SDS Division V playoff runs at home (well, in the Valley at any rate, the Scots, long a ship without a port, will be playing at Southwest), while the Brawley Wildcats and Central Spartans will be out on the open road this week after securing their (Division III) round one wins within county lines.
(1) Vincent Memorial vs. (8) El Cajon Valley
The top-seeded Scots — who wrapped up the regular season with a record of 9-1 — will be facing off against eight-seed El Cajon Valley (4-7) at Eagle Field, in what should be a pretty cushy landing as they ease their way into the postseason.
Cushy how? Well, let’s start with the simple fact that the Scots have already beaten the Braves once this season, back on Sept. 20, and it wasn’t close.
Vincent came out and clocked ’em good, 35-6. The Scots’ defensive front absolutely mauled El Cajon Valley’s O-line, racking up 10 tackles for a loss, eight sacks — four of which belonged to Jose Monge — and three blocked punts (one for Monge, two for Baraquiel Fimbres). All told the Braves managed a paltry 83 yards over four quarters.
The Scots, conversely, had 349 yards of offense. Quarterback Hernan Olivas accounted for 251 of that total (216 in the air 35 on the ground), enjoying a nice rapport with receiver Emilio Abizaid, who had six catches for 122 yards.
To make matters worse for the Braves, all this happened to them in their own house. Things probably won’t get any better for them here in the Valley.
Of course, some may recall that Vincent found itself facing a team they had already beaten — in this case Southwest San Diego — in the opening round of last year’s playoffs, and that the Scots laid an egg, falling to the Raiders 34-26.
These Scots are not those Scots though. Those 2018 Scots were a six-seed with a wobbly defense. They had given up 361 rushing yards to the Raiders (including 247 to Johvan Young) in their 46-27 regular season win. They were primed for a fall, and they fell.
These 2019 Scots haven’t allowed a 100-yard rusher all year, which is bad news for El Cajon Valley, which has completed just 37 percent of its passes on the year and leaned heavily on the ground game in its 33-0 win over Mountain Empire last Friday. RB Damarius Hyde rumbled for 169 yards and 3 TDs. He won’t get an encore.
Barring catastrophe, Fimbres and co. should work their magic and put Vincent through to the D-V semifinals.
(3) Holtville vs. (6) Mission Bay
Third-seeded Holtville (8-2) meanwhile, ought to be pining for their equivalent of an El Cajon Valley right now. Most likely they’re not, because, well, you play who they put in front of you and to be the best you’ve got to beat the best, etc., etc. … but their quarterfinal opponent is no joke.
Sixth-seeded Mission Bay (5-6) could prove as hard for the Vikings to put down as Mt. Carmel was for Central last week. They’ve got the tools to get it done, but the matchup projects as anything but a cakewalk.
Like Mt. Carmel, the Buccaneers are kind of slumming it division-wise. When accounting for the size of their student body and the competition they regularly play, they profile as a Division III school. They’re down in D-V because they haven’t had much in the way of on field success of late (their last winning season was in 2015), but even so they’ve probably fallen lower than they ought to have.
Mission Bay’s season has been emotionally fraught after the sudden death of their head coach, Dane Roman, on Aug. 1, but the Buccaneers have proven to be a competitive bunch on the field, staying in most of their City League games this year despite the higher-level competition.
Last Friday the Bucs showed that they’ve taken some major strides this year, absolutely pasting the 11th-seeded San Ysidro Cougars 56-0. When the two teams met back on Week 1, Mission Bay only barely managed to escape 20-14.
Mission Bay’s margin of victory over the Cougars was actually the largest of any round one win across all SDS divisions.
The Buccaneers were hyper-efficient on offense, averaging 12.8 yards per throw and 11.9 yards per carry. The chief weapon in their spread assault is senior RB Evan Aguon, who leads the team in rushing and receiving and has 21 total touchdowns.
Getting Aguon the ball is the singly-named Clash Osborn. Only a sophomore, Osborn has been a revelation for Mission Bay. He’s thrown for over 2,000 yards with a 66 percent completion percentage and 22 TDs against nine interceptions.
So that’s a lot about Mission Bay. The point is, they could give the Vikes trouble.
The good news for Holtville fans is that the green and gold should give trouble right back. The reason being: the Buccaneers’ run defense is pretty porous. Even in their blowout of the Cougars they allowed over five yards per carry, and the Vikings have Jose Devoux — he of the 1,589 rushing yards and 30 TDs. Holtville should be able to move the ball.
Which means that the Vikings success could hinge on their defense — a pretty solid unit as it turns out. With one of the section’s leading tacklers in Ryder Merten, voracious edge rushers in Richie Garcia and CJ Nunez (also a top pass catcher) and a solid corps of DBs, the Vikings have been lockdown most of the year, outside of an aberrant game against Palo Verde.
They haven’t faced too many top passers, however, so it will be interesting to see how they hold up.
(5) Central vs. (4) San Diego
Over in Division III, the fifth-seeded Central Spartans (9-2) will be playing at fourth-seeded San Diego High (6-3).
To make a long story short, though they’ll miss Cal Jones Field, the Spartans should win … if they play like they can.
The Cavers are tremendously overseeded. Sure they won a CIF State title last year at the D-V level, but still.
Not only do they have a worse record than the Spartans, but they haven’t beaten anybody this year, like, at all. Their “signature” win is probably a 50-41 W over Division IV Patrick Henry. In the last week of the regular season they lost to Kearny, last seen losing badly (44-28) to Brawley even after getting out to an early 28-7 lead, and Brawley of course was famously manhandled by the Spartans in the Bell Game this year.
In all likelihood, the Cavers are a lesser team than Mt. Carmel, which gave Central a run last week but was ultimately unequal to the task of beating them
If the game was at Cal Jones it would probably be a cut and dry Spartan win, but it’s not, so San Diego’s got a puncher’s chance.
The Cavers are a spread-option team, but with sophomore Jadon Green (he’s no Clash Osborn) at the controls, they’ve mostly kept the ball on the ground with junior Mo Jackson doing most of the damage there. Given their relatively one-dimensional offense it’s hard to imagine them having the success the diversified Sundevils did against a typically ironclad Central defense, but stranger things have happened.
One thing the Cavers have been decent at is snagging interceptions, but with the Spartans newly adept at slugging away on the ground behind Angel Nava-Esparza, et al, they can likely survive an off day from Deniro Osuna.
(7) Brawley vs. (2) Hilltop
The Brawley Wildcats (8-3) have the toughest draw of any Valley team on Friday (which … they’re the lowest seed … it makes sense). They get to go up against the D-III second-seeded Hilltop Lancers (9-1).
It’s hard to say which way this one will go. Stacking the box against Brawley is the fact that it’s an away game. All of the team’s losses this year have come on the road. Also they’ve not beaten a team as good as the computers think the Lancers are this year.
The ones and zeros have Hilltop as being about as tough a nut as the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks, and the Shamrocks were able to make life difficult for the Wildcats early in the season, topping them 50-35.
The flip side is: Hilltop hasn’t beaten a team as good as Brawley. The played just two teams with a winning record all year, barely beating Escondido High 45-42 and getting beaten by Morse 36-23.
The Lancers have a powerful offense, led by QB Javin Deanda and RB Jeremiah Serrano, which can get it done in the air or on the ground. Deanda has thrown for 2,092 yards and 19 scores, while Serrano has rushed for 1,472 and 19 TDs of his own.
Brawley’s defense will have its hands full, and if the Lancers score in bunches early, like Kearny did, the Wildcats will probably be in for a long night.
They’ll probably need to score in bunches themselves, luckily, the Lancers have been accommodating on that score, typically giving up multiple offensive scores per game, to even their least threatening opponents. They’ve bled points by air, by ground (and probably by sea).
Brawley will have opportunities. RB Blake Krigbaum, in particular, figures to have a big night. The question is whether that will be enough.
