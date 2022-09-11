Rainfall, wildfire affects numerous local sporting events

Needless to say, during the early part of the prep football season in the Imperial Valley, the weather is an issue and under normal conditions that means heat, and this season as much as any, humidity.
This past Friday however, the issue was rain and storm conditions; lots and lots of rain from Hurricane Kay which wreaked havoc in and around the Valley, forcing the cancellation of two high school football games due to closed highways and drenched, unplayable fields.
And in another unusual circumstance, a wildfire in Riverside County forced the cancellation of a third game.
One of the storm-affected games was a scheduled contest between CIF San Diego Section Division II Central Union High Spartans and Otay Ranch High in Chula Vista.
“In my mind, we made effort with foresight to get the game moved to Thursday and get it played,” Central coach David Pena said Friday morning. “Today, getting through the mountains is doubtful and you can't play two games in one week, so now we just have to find out how to move forward.”
Central's attempts to anticipate the storm and reschedule the game was echoed by Central athletic director Josh Wise.
”We knew about the weather coming and a few days in advance we tried to move the game but they had plans,” Wise said. “Our school and the district, because it's an unknown situation today and not knowing what tomorrow (Saturday) looks like, and not wanting to put students at risk, we made the decision to cancel and move on.”
The Vincent Memorial Catholic High Scots were also victims of the weather, having their “home” game against Castle Park High scheduled for Southwest High School postponed unofficially on Thursday.
“We knew yesterday but I kept it alive and we didn't cancel it officially until it started raining this morning,” Vincent coach David Wong said Friday. “We both have a bye on October 7 but no decision has been made on rescheduling the game and we have a number of considerations before we would play it that day.”
The rain Friday was predicted to be enough to flood the Southwest field prompting athletic director Ruben Valenzuela to withdraw the field with the Eagles' varsity team having a bye.
'We played a JV game against Gila Ridge on Thursday... no problem and the bye the week worked out well for us but who knew, the timing was perfect,” Valenzuela said Friday morning, noting the storm and the reported closure of parts of I-8.
“We had all the arrangements for Vincent and Castle Park and I talked to Vincent yesterday and explained that we didn't want the field to take a beating…today I'm not sure about them even coming over the hill.”
While Southwest's football program was not impacted, Valenzuela explained that the uncertain weather patterns have caused cancellations of other events, citing the same CUHSD policies that affected Central.
“I had girls' tennis going to Grossmont and we rescheduled and our JV volleyball was on their way to a tournament at Sweetwater High tomorrow but we canceled also due to travel concerns,” Valenzuela said.
“Since we don't know what tomorrow's (Saturday) weather will bring, as a junior varsity golf tournament at Desert Trails Golf Course we were hosting has been postponed and we are waiting on word from Cibola on the status of a cross country invitational hosting Saturday.”
Actually, the first official casualty on Friday morning had nothing to do with Hurricane Kay, instead it was the wildfires near Hemet which forced the cancellation of the Calipatria High Hornets' game with St. Jeanne Lestonnac Catholic High.
“I talked with their head coach yesterday and told him no matter how much rain parts of the Valley gets, Calipatria doesn't seem to get as much,” Calipatria High athletic director Ted Hughes said Friday afternoon. “As I look at the field now, we could have played.”
Friday morning it was St. Jeanne Lestonnac who reached out to the Hornets to cancel the game.
“They were in a tough situation with students displaced because of evacuations, the school was closed, high winds...no way they were getting here,” Hughes said. “The possibility of Saturday was out, so down the road we'll look at our bye week and see if we can get ten games in.”
