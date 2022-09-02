Ready to soar: Eagles aiming for playoff berth this season

Among the goals of the Southwest High Eagles’ football team for the 2022 season is a return to the CIF-San Diego Section playoffs for the first time since 2017.
Realigned by CIF into Division V, the Eagles have good reason to see a playoff berth in their future with a schedule that can be viewed as both hopeful and daunting.
The hope comes from the Eagles playing opponents in higher divisions throughout the season, putting them in a position to garner strong power-points from the competitive equity power-ranking system that CIF uses for playoff seeding.
“In terms of returning to the playoffs, realignment to D-V – at least in terms of the playoffs – should help us with seeding,” coach John Haines said. “And we feel we can compete with anyone once we get in.”
Haines points to the Eagles’ showing at the CIF Kick-Off Classic in early August where Southwest dominated the Hoover High Cardinals.
Post-scrimmage at University City High’s artificial turf field, Haines used Southwest’s performance as a “coaching moment” for the Eagles as they aim for the Division V playoffs.
“Our goal is to make the D-V playoffs and our schedule has three D-II schools,” Haines said. “I wanted our players to play in San Diego, on turf, and also against a school (Hoover) we may see it the playoffs.”
Post-realignment, opening the 2022 season with losses to D-IV powers Holtville and Vincent Memorial Catholic does not have the same impact as in 2021 when Southwest was in D-IV and their opponents in D-V.
“Opening with a school in a higher division and not winning doesn’t destroy you as it does if it’s the other way around,” Haines said, noting Southwest plays hard to win every game. “It doesn’t change how we prepare for a game … we prepare for a team, not a level.”
The daunting portion of the Eagles’ schedule comes when they face three D-II opponents: non-league Santa Fe Christian at home and the Imperial Valley League’s Brawley and Central away in a four-week span, then finish the season hosting the IVL’s D-III Imperial Tigers.
“We’re looking uphill the whole year and we have a grinder there in the middle,” Haines said. “We have three D-II schools who will go deep into the playoffs and they deserve to be there, but we will come to play.”
Southwest’s history is one of a football program that has had only six winning seasons in the past 19 years, making a playoff run of five seasons from 2013 to 2017 when competitive equity was introduced by CIF.
Haines, who came to Southwest in 2019, is working to develop an Eagle football program without the playoff peaks and mostly valleys of the past.
An ongoing problem for Haines has been the fact that COVID-19 combined with a strong cross-town program at Central have hampered player numbers, a trend that may be reversing itself.
“My roster is up this season,” Haines said. “We’ve done a good job of getting kids on campus to play, including some who have never played, and probably three or four of them played their first games on varsity the last few weeks.”
Haines is seeing another hopeful sign in the fact that the Eagles football program is beginning to mesh with other Eagle sports.
“We encourage our players to play other sports,” Haines said. “And we are starting to see more players playing multiple sports and that’s great for all our programs.”
Haines, who came to Southwest after many seasons of coaching at the small college level, looks forward to at least the challenge of the playoffs.
“Coaching post-season football is not a foreign thing to me,” Haines said. “It was on a smaller scale in a collegiate way but it’s the same business, the prep, the travel, the pressure, it’s the same.”
