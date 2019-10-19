CALIPATRIA — Scoring on the ground and through the air while pitching a shutout on defense, the Vincent Memorial Catholic High School Fighting Scots spoiled homecoming for the Calipatria High Hornets winning 41-0 at Veterans Field here Friday night.
It was the Manzanita League opener for both teams, and the Scots came ready to challenge for a title.
“We definitely consider league important. We take all the games very seriously, and winning league is one of our goals,” said Vincent coach David Wong. “Overall, we got a great effort from everybody on the team, and we were able to get everyone into the game.”
The game opened with the Hornets forcing Vincent to punt, which pinned Calipatria deep in its own territory.
When the Scot defense then forced a Hornet punt, their special teams blocked the punt attempt and recovered it at the Calipatria 12-yard line, Vincent’s Max Diaz scoring one play later on a 10-yard touchdown run.
“I had a good night tonight, and the offensive line was doing their job and opening up holes for me,” Diaz said, a 5-foot, 5-inch, 155-pound junior fullback and linebacker. “They were trying to tackle me high so I stayed low and tried to power through them.”
Vincent’s senior placekicker Carlos Molina tacked on the PAT, and the Scots led 7-0.
The Scots defense held the Hornets to negative yardage on their next possession, and a muffed Calipatria punt attempt let Vincent take over on the Hornet 26-yard line with senior quarterback Hernan Olivas then scoring on a 10-yard touchdown run.
Leading 14-0, the Scots would score once more in the first quarter, again blocking a Hornet punt attempt and recovering it at the Calipatria 31-yard line with Olivas scoring on a 30-yard run to lead 21-0.
The first play of the second quarter saw Vincent taking over after a Hornet punt at midfield with Olivas tossing a 50-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Emilio Abizaid to put the Scots up 28-0.
“I was hoping to score both running and passing, and my line protected me well,” Olivas said. “I like to run with the ball, and I like to scramble because it opens up my receivers.”
Calipatria, however, refused to go quietly into the night.
Mounting its best offensive drive of the night behind the running of sophomore Brandyn Marcus and the running and passing of senior quarterback Kalin Sotelo, who had runs of 18 and 19 yards, respectively, the Hornets drove the ball to the Scot 18-yard line, with a fumble ending the drive.
It would be Calipatria’s best offensive effort, and other than Sotelo hooking up with wide receiver Hugo Cervantes in the third quarter on a 26-yard pass, it was the Hornets biggest offensive play.
Trailing 28-0 at half time, Calipatria celebrated homecoming by crowning Dianna Hernandez queen. The Hornets do not elect a homecoming king, because, well, they are Hornets and only have a queen.
The second half was more of a see-saw affair with Vincent substituting freely and scoring twice in the third quarter on an 8-yard touch down pass from Alejandro Cervantes to Diaz and an 8-yard touchdown run by Noe Saenz.
“Vincent has a good starting offensive and defensive line, and they are well coached,” said Calipatria coach Keith Smith, Sr., noting that his team held its own in the second half. “We are the smallest public high school playing 11-man football, and we need a weight room to get stronger to be able to compete.”
Friday night, CIF Division V top-ranked Vincent (7-1, 1-0 ML) travels to Holtville for a showdown with the third-ranked Vikings (7-1, 1-0 ML), the winner in the driver’s seat for the Manzanita League championship.
Also Friday, Calipatria (3-5, 0-l ML) travels to Mountain Empire. Both games kick off at 7 p.m.
