Scots set for title run after 42-13 win over Red Hawks

CALEXICO — The sky appears to be the limit for the Vincent Memorial Catholic High football team after Friday night.
The Scots soared pass Mountain Empire High, 42-13, at Ward Field in a game that ended the team’s regular season with a 9-1 overall record, giving it sole possession of the Manzanita League title and possibly assured it the No. 1 seed in the CIF-SDS Division V playoffs.
Vincent Memorial senior quarterback Hernan Olivas set the tone early, scoring off a QB keeper run from 8 yards out at the 9:53 mark in the first quarter. The PAT by kicker Christian Molina good, making it 7-0.
Soon after, at the 8-minute mark, Mountain Empire’s quarterback responded in similar fashion, scoring on a QB keeper from 55 yards out, and tied the score.
At this point, the game seemed as if it would be a close one, or, worse, a repeat of the 45-16 beating the Red Hawks gave the Scots last season.
However, this isn’t last season, when the Scots finished 7-4 overall. Vincent Assistant Head Coach Fernando Santana attributed the difference to improved chemistry and a more disciplined offensive line.
Thanks to this upgraded line, Vincent running back Max Diaz, at the 4:27 mark in the first quarter, ran it up the middle from 3 yards out, putting the Scots ahead 14-7 (PAT good).
At the 2:37 mark in the second quarter, the Hawks were at their own 75-yard line on fourth down and decided to punt.
Just before the snap, Vincen defensive lineman Baraquiel Fimbres told his teammate, senior Max Guilin, on the line to adjust.
“We knew what they do on fourth down, so I told him go outside and I’ll go in,” Fimbres, who blocked the punt, said. “I got to the ball first, I hit it. Then he got it and went all the way.”
Guilin recovered the blocked punt and returned it for what Fimbres believed was his first touchdown of the season, making the score 21-7.
Just before the end of the second, with 45 seconds left, Olivas found teammate Molina at wide receiver for a roughly 25-yard touchdown pass, giving Vincent a 35-7 lead at the half (PAT good).
Both sides held serve in the third quarter, but in the fourth, at the 8-minute mark, Vincent senior wide receiver Rene Cueva caught a touchdown pass delivered by Olivas from about 15 yards out, putting his team up 42-7.
At the 4:10 mark, Vincent’s defense was caught napping and Mountain Empire scored on a QB keeper from about 55 yards out to give the game its final score (PAT no good).
Coach Santana noted that the team attacking through the air for a majority of the game was intentional.
“We ran a little bit, but we wanted to force the passing game to make sure that we’re ready for the playoffs,” he said.
Coincidentally, Friday’s game was played on the very same field where Olivas got his first taste at leading under center for Vincent.
The team’s 2017 6A state title game was also played at Ward Field, where Olivas filled in for then-starting quarterback Eduardo Valenzuela, who fell injured.
“He’s my friend,” Olivas said of Valenzuela. “I haven’t asked him for advice right now, but I will if we make it (to state).”
For Fimbres, the goal of returning to state has been on the mind of the team since the pre-season.
“Most of the players had brothers up on varsity in 2017 when we went to state,” the lineman said. “So we’re trying to get back to it.”
With the No. 1 seed, Vincent would have a bye week before beginning its playoff journey at home.
