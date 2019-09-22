Scots spoil El Cajon Valley homecoming, 35-6

Vincent Memorial QB Hernan Olivas (8) gestures for a teammate to pick up a block as he scrambles towards the end zone in the Scots' 41-22 win over Calexico on Sept. 6. Olivas and the Scots' offense had another strong outing against El Cajon Valley on Friday, spoiling the Braves homecoming game with a 35-6 win. PHOTO AARON BODUS