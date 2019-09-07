Second-half ’Cats overcome middling start to paste Indio, 43-7

BRAWLEY — Shifting into high gear on offense and battening the hatches on defense, the Brawley Wildcats rode 29 unanswered points in an explosive second half to a cathartic, 43-7 victory over the visiting Indio High Rajahs, Thursday night at Warne Field.
Brawley wasn’t bad in the first half — they entered the intermission up 14-7 after all — but it was clear they were a little off their axis. Their scoring output was confined to two broken plays that allowed Wildcat rushers to turn runs up the gut into half-field scores.
The first of these scores came on Brawley’s first play from scrimmage after the Wildcats forced an early Rajah punt. It was a “blink-and-you’ll miss it” play with fullback Blake Krigbaum taking the handoff, teleporting through the pile and reappearing in the end zone 52 yards away.
A Xavier Pereyda kick gave Brawley an early 7-0 lead, but it didn’t last long as a steady series of Victor Hilario dives and Wildcat penalties (including a pass interference call negating an interception) enabled the Rajahs to even things up at 7-7.
The Wildcats quickly regained the lead on a 40-yard Damian Reyes run, but both offenses stalled in the second quarter, exchanging turnovers on downs into the break.
Despite holding onto a slim lead, it was clear to those on the Brawley sideline that the Wildcats weren’t playing at their preferred level.
“The first half our execution was not up to our expectations,” Brawley coach Jon Self said. “At halftime, we made some adjustments and started executing our game plan.”
Particularly vexing was Brawley’s inability to bottle up Indio’s Hilario-dependent run game. The Rajah junior wasn’t piling up big runs, but he was moving the chains as the Wildcat linemen exhibited laxity at the line of scrimmage.
“We thought they would roll over but they didn’t,” said junior defensive lineman Omar Chavez. “We came out flat and got a talk from coach at halftime, and we came out like we should in the second half.
On offense the Wildcats worked to incorporate the passing and scrambling skills of precocious freshman quarterback Ethan Gutierrez who, after some missed connections and sacks in the first half, established that the Wildcat offense could move the chains via the pass, finishing 7-for-11 with 137 yards in the air and demonstrating solid play-recognition skills.
“Since day one I have been getting reps with the varsity and in summer league,” Gutierrez said, explaining his poise. “When I’m in at quarterback, it lets Nathan (Torrez — who started the game at quarterback, playing one series there) play wide receiver which opens up our receiving corps.”
Gutierrez’s play won praise from his teammates, as he gave the Wildcats offensive flexibility they have occasionally lacked.
“Ethan was switching up the offense away from where their defense was,” said senior left tackle Daniel Caloca. “When he does, it keeps our heads in the game. … I like it.”
Once inside the red zone, Brawley relied on its ground attack. Reyes runs of 9 and 5 yards increased the Wildcat lead to 28-7 in the third quarter (he finished with 122 yards on the night) and Gutierrez and Chandler Self each had 2-yard touchdown runs in the fourth.
Gutierrez’s run demonstrated his headiness as a signal-caller, as he used a pre-snap read to set up the score.
“I saw that their linebackers were in the gaps and I knew our center Tomas (Rubio) would move his man so I called for the sneak,” Gutierrez said.
The victory evened Brawley’s record at 1-1. Next Friday night the Wildcats travel to play Yuma Catholic at 7 p.m. in Arizona.
