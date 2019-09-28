Southwest falls hard in clash of Eagles

EL CENTRO — With the Southwest Eagles down 40-0 in the early stages of the third quarter Friday night against the Granite Hills Eagles, play was halted for about 35 minutes after Southwest Coach John Haines’ wife collapsed on the sidelines and stayed down.
The EMTs were the first to arrive, but it was 35 minutes after the woman collapsed before an ambulance showed up. She was carried out on a stretcher and the game resumed on a running clock, whereupon Granite Hills put on the finishing touches on a dominant 41-7 win.
Southwest made some key fourth-down stops in the first quarter, but gave up a 66-yard bomb from quarterback Justus Mccomb to wide receiver Matthew Keeley midway through the first quarter to fall behind 7-0.
That scored held until the second quarter, when the defense for Southwest fell apart. Granite Hills scored 27 unanswered points for a 34-0 lead at halftime.
Southwest had a chance to score in the first half when quarterback Nathan Holguin connected with Joshua Enders for 44 yards. The Eagles had a first and goal at the 9-yard line, but after losing 21 yards on the next three plays, Holguin was intercepted.
After Granite Hills running back Keyvon Martin ran down the right sideline for 34 yards in the third quarter to push the lead to 40-0, Haines’ wife, who was watching the game from the sideline, collapsed,
As she remained down, all players from both teams met, formed a circle and said a prayer at about the 30-yard line.
After the delay, Granite Hills kicked the point after to stretch the lead to 41-0.
Southwest avoided being blanked when Holguin connected with Armando Zavala on an 8-yard swing pass on fourth down in the fourth quarter.
On the final possession of the game, Southwest reached the Granite Hills 31-yard line, with 27 of the yards on the drive coming from a Holguin scamper.
A desperation heave on the final play of the game fell incomplete.
Southwest fell to 2-3 on the year and will be on the road next week to take on Palo Verde.
