Southwest falls to Cibola, 21-7

EL CENTRO — As evident Friday night, the Southwest High football team is still going through some growing pains. Although they showed improvement against Yuma’s Cibola High School compared to the 47-0 pounding they suffered at the hands of that same school last year, in the end, they still finished with a loss, 21-7.
In Coach John Haine’s estimation, it was an improved defense, led by senior safety Benji Alvarez and senior nose guard Alan Zermeno, that kept the game in hand.
However, just as Southwest brought out its best defense, so did the Raiders.
This essentially canceled out the run game for both teams, leaving SHS quarterback Nathan Holguin searching for ways to score other than through his reliable running backs, Joseph Enders and Samuel Arredondo.
While Holguin, a junior who only played backup QB last year, had Alvarez, a 2018 second-team All-IVL player, in his arsenal, his remaining receivers also were still in the process of the learning how to play at the varsity level.
That, combined with a no-huddle offense and a first-year head coach in Haines, left the junior QB with a lot to handle.
“He’s been doing pretty well, but it’s a lot of moving pieces to handle,” Haines said of Holguin. “We’re playing with guys who haven’t played a lot of football, so we’re all learning.”
It wasn’t until the second quarter Friday that any points were put on the board.
A 14-yard touchdown pass by Cibola at the 5-minute mark and a 6-yard touchdown pass at the 38-second mark gave the Raiders a 14-0 lead at halftime.
At the 2:30-mark in the third quarter, Holguin scrambled up the middle for a 5-yard touchdown run to cut Cibola’s lead in half.
In the fourth quarter, the Eagles showed just how much tenacity they truly have.
As Cibola was just outside the goal line hoping to score, Southwest forced a turnover on downs, placing the Eagles on their own 98-yard line at the 9-minute mark.
Southwest was able to edge its way to its own 85-yard line. However, miscommunication between Haines, Holguin and the offense created a number of false starts and missed passes during this drive.
As Southwest threw from its own 85-yard line, a Cibola defensive intercepted one of those errant passes at the 4-minute mark and returned it for a touchdown to effectively ice the game.
“Our defense played very well. They played good enough to win,” Haines said. “Offensively, we just didn’t get it done. They were more physical than us up front. We just couldn’t get cranked up on offense. We couldn’t find a rhythm.”
With the loss, the Eagles drop to 0-2 on the season. For their next game, the Eagles will travel to Yuma to play Kofa High at 7 p.m. Friday.
