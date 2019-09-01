Spartan football to head to Texas for Week 3

EL CENTRO — Prior to Friday the Central Union High School football team had a problem: There was a hole in their schedule where no hole should be. Over the summer an irreconcilable scheduling conflict with their anticipated Week Three opponent, Coachella Valley, left them with an extra bye and no easy way to fill it.
Well, that problem has been solved according school administration. They’re going to El Paso — as in, Texas — where next Friday night they’ll face off against the Del Valle Conquistadors at 6:30 p.m. Mountain Standard Time. The deal was finalized just ahead of kickoff for last Friday’s clash with Kofa.
The El Paso trip is a novel solution to a months-long headache for the Central athletic department.
“I confirmed our (football) schedule in December as all athletic directors do, [and that included] the second year of a two-year contract with Coachella,” said AD Sandy Noujaim. “However, in June, I saw their schedule online and Coachella had the wrong week.”
Attempts to reconcile the divergence proved futile, leaving the Spartans in the lurch. Not wanting to chance the momentum hit and extra week off could entail, they looked high and low for a replacement.
“It’s mid-June so we put both our bye and open dates on bulletin boards,” Noujaim said, “[But] nothing worked out until last week. We looked at some games that didn’t work for us, and then we were contacted by people from Texas who were also looking for games for teams there.”
Central coach David Peña knew that the cost of traveling to Texas on such short notice would be prohibitive. He told the Texas contacts that, yes, “we’re open, but if we’re gonna have a road trip, we just can’t afford it.”
Still, Peña has had past experience in negotiating paid trips and felt there was still a chance to make something happen.
“When I was coaching in college we were used to long road trips and getting our expenses paid so this isn’t my first go at this,” he said.
On Monday of last week Peña was contacted by Del Valle’s coaching staff and negotiations began in earnest.
“This all happened quickly,” Peña said. “Monday at 5:30 p.m. … they told me they would meet our requirements to play there.”
Del Valle and their school board eventually agreed to tap into their Texas-sized football budget to pay for Central’s transportation and lodging, which is estimated to run between $12,000 to $14,000.
“They have a big budget and a big staff on campus. ... Football is king there for sure,” Peña said.
Central seized the opportunity to give their team a unique experience.
“Obviously, we wanted 10 games,” Peña said, “[And] we wanted to do it at reasonable expense to our program and to find a competitive team.”
With a Texas school on the line, Peña feels that the latter requirement has been met in triplicate.
“We were able to get a top-tier team — a school with a rich history … that’s been a top-four team in the city of El Paso,” Peña said.
The trip east has a chance to be a program defining one — it’s certainly a first for the Valley — and both Peña and Noujaim see it as an exciting stimulus for the team.
“It’s definitely going to be unique for them,” said Noujaim. “When we were bringing our soccer team up to the CIF championship (in February), they had never seen snow before so we stopped on the side of the road in the mountains. How many of [the football players] have seen a saguaro cactus? This is not just about a football game. It’s about new experiences, (and) different activities for the kids to do. It’s like a field trip for the kids.”
Noujaim also noted that the school isn’t letting the team off the hook, education-wise.
“We made sure we had a bus with Wi-Fi capabilities so the kids could take their Chromebooks and get studying done, and we’ve got tutoring sessions set up,” she said. “There’s going to be curfews, and it’ll be well supervised.”
Peña also sees the trip as a chance to make a name for the region within the football community.
“It means a lot for the city — a lot for the Imperial Valley — just to sit there and say that we went down there to the actual ‘Friday Night Lights’ and were competitive. It’ll make a statement about the Valley and what great athletes we have.
“We’re grateful to our school board and administration for having had their full support from the start and giving us this opportunity,” he said. “We’re also grateful to their school board for making it happen financially.”
Despite Texas’s reputation as a football haven par excellence, Peña insists the Spartans won’t be cowed by the atmosphere.
“I took the game because I believe we will be competitive, and we are going to take the field believing we can win the game, as we do every game,” Peña said. “The circumstances are different, but once the whistle blows, it’s football.”
Sports Editor Aaron Bodus contributed to this report.
