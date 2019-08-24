Spartans bulldoze Yuma in opener, 38-0

EL CENTRO — The question heading into Central Union’s first football game of the 2019 season wasn’t so much whether they would beat their opponent, the Yuma Criminals, as how good they’d look doing it.
Winning big would assuage fan doubts about the Spartans’ ability to contend for a second straight Imperial Valley League title after sizeable losses on the lines and at receiver, whereas if Central struggled in the slightest to put away the perennially sub-.500 Crims, the worry mill would start a-churning.
Well, the results are in, and Big Blue Nation can exhale. The Spartans beat the stuffing out of the criminals, trouncing them 38-0 at Cal Jones Field, in a game that wasn’t even that close.
It wouldn’t be accurate to say Central dominated in every phase of the game — they made just two of six point-after attempts, muffing them in about every way imaginable, including a block, a fumbled snap, a holder bailout and a straight-up whiff — but the edge they had on offense, defense and every other phase of special teams (kickoffs especially) more than made up for the PAT deficiency.
Central didn’t get a touchdown on their first play from scrimmage, as they did in their cameo at the IVFCA Carnival last week. No, they had to wait all the way until play No. 2 to hit paydirt.
Taking over in Yuma territory after forcing the Criminals to punt after three quick plays (two of which ended in the backfield), the Spartans started the drive with a pro forma handoff to senior running back Jonathan Medina, who churned his way forward for about 6 yards.
Then came the fireworks. Third-year quarterback Deniro Osuna dropped back for his first pass attempt of the year and lasered one in to wideout Juan Dominguez, who found himself wide open, deep in the Yuma secondary and was able to saunter into the end zone with ease from 31 yards out. Sebastian Coronel’s PAT went wide-right (it was also a little short; the hold was iffy), and just like that, the die of the game was cast.
For the rest of the way it would be Central stuffing the Criminals for nothing on defense, scoring on a quick-strike on offense — failing to covert the PAT more often than not — and running it all back a few downs later.
The Spartans offensive onslaught slowed in the second half, as coach David Peña went with the second (and in some cases third and fourth) stringers, but their defense never let up, holding Yuma to single-digit first downs all game — penalties included.
Everybody ate on the Central D, which itself rotated players in and out. Nobody accumulated massive tackle numbers — middle linebacker Angel Nava-Esparza record just three solo, along with one of the team’s six sacks — but they got after the ball and knocked the Yuma ground game out of commission early.
Offensively, Osuna would end the game 11-for-17 with 197 yards and three touchdown passes. He was out of harm’s way not long after dark.
His favorite targets were the aforementioned Dominguez (who caught three balls for 62 yards and one score), Isaih Nava-Esparza (who housed a slant route 30-plus yards on the Spartans second drive), Michael Sullivan (three catches for 63 yards), and Fernando Morales (a 21-yard TD reception on Spartan drive No. 4).
Central stuck mainly to the pass in the early goings, but when they did run, it only served to underscore how absolutely out of it Yuma was.
On the Spartans’ third drive, the Criminals actually managed to force a fourth down after receiver Khalil Wyatt just missed an Odell Beckham-style one-handed grab in the endzone after couple of ineffective plays on first and second downs. The Spartans will almost never punt inside the 50-yard line, so they instead brought out their “heavy” running package and handed it off to Angel Nava-Esparza, who promptly reeled off a 20-yard run to make it 19-0 with time left in the first quarter.
It felt like the Spartans could run that exact same play on every down and produce a similar result, but they never really felt the need.
In the second half, with the lead secure and backups on the field, Central ran a bit more often and Carlos Gomez rumbled for a lazy 95 yards and two TDs on 10 carries to salt the game away.
After the game Coach Peña was pleased with his team’s effort and energy, and was, on the whole, enthusiastic about its execution as well — with Central’s PAT gremlins being an obvious exception.
“We gotta clean that up,” Peña said. “Obviously, we can’t have that in a tight game. We were very fortunate this evening to go ahead (so early), and for that to not cost us.”
In particular he was pleased with the job his revamped receiver corps did, praising Dominguez, Sullivan, Morales, Nava-Esparza and co. for stepping into the void left by some of last year’s big-time seniors.
“We have some very good skill guys,” he said, “When you graduate Joey Tarango, Thadeo Campbell and Tyrese Marsh [that hurts], but our new guys came up and showed they can do some things in the open field.”
Overall, he said he felt that “the kids went out there, and they did their job, but we still have to clean up some little details. We [got through] the first-game jitters, and we’re seeing live looks, seeing blitzes … really Yuma showed us [a number] of things; we were just able to execute.”
Central will have another shot at beating up a Yuma-area opponent soon enough. In week two, they host the Kofa High Kings who are coming off a winless 2018.
