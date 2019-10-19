Spartans’ defense delivers win vs. Tigers

EL CENTRO — Central Union High School’s high-powered offense deservedly gets a lot of publicity, but championships are won with defense and the Spartans delivered a defensive masterpiece against Imperial at Cal Jones Field here on Friday.
Central’s defense blanked the Imperial offense en route to a 38-7 victory over Tigers, with Imperial’s only points coming on an interception return. The Spartans allowed just 73 rushing yards to the Tigers and stopped Imperial quarterback Jordan Reed’s streak of five games with three touchdown passes.
“It’s a bend, don’t break mentality with our defense, and we want to keep everything in front of us,” said Central head coach David Pena. “I have to give the credit to our defensive coaches for coming up with a fantastic game plan. They did a great job and gave the offense outstanding field position most of the night.”
It didn’t take long for the Central (6-2 overall, 3-0 Imperial Valley League) defense to stand up and get noticed, forcing an Imperial fumble on the first play of the game and handing its offense the ball at the Tigers’ 14-yard line.
The Spartans’ offense, which sputtered throughout the first quarter, was only able to move the ball 5 yards to the 9-yard line and forced to settle for a 27-yard field goal from Jose Berlin-Torres to go up, 3-0.
On its next possession, the Imperial (3-5 overall, 1-2 IVL) offense put together a 12-play drive to the Spartans’ 19-yard line, but failed to get points after a missed 36-yard field goal.
A quick three-and-out by the Tigers’ defense got the ball back for the offense, and again it managed to drive into the red zone before being stopped on a fourth-and-3 at the Spartans’ 3-yard line.
Three plays later the Imperial defense put up its only points on the night when Ethan Ramos picked off a deflected Deniro Osuna pass and took it into the end zone. Edgar Robles kicked the extra point, and the Tigers had a 7-3 lead with three minutes left in the first quarter.
“I think we came out too emotional and too excited and couldn’t get anything going early,” Osuna said about the offensive struggles in the opening quarter. “We just kept fighting and eventually settled down and got it going.”
The pick-six seemed to motivate the Central offense because it would score touchdowns on three of its next four possessions.
The first score came with just eight seconds left in the opening quarter when senior running back Jonathan Medina sprinted 26 yards for a touchdown. Sebastian Coronel kicked the first of his five successful PATs to give the Spartans the lead, 10-7. Medina finished with a game-high 90 yards rushing on 10 carries.
Like the first period, Imperial fumbled on the first play of the second quarter and junior defensive end Brian Martin recovered for the Spartans at the Tigers’ 24-yard-line. On the ensuing play, Osuna would hit Marcus Moore for a 24-yard touchdown strike to put Central ahead 17-7.
“We weren’t able to do much in that first quarter, and it took a while to figure it out,” Pena said. “We started to roll him (Osuna) out a little bit and take what they were giving us.”
Osuna finished the night 17-for-25 with 169 yards and three touchdowns.
Midway through the second quarter, Central cashed in on a five-play, 89-yard drive with the final 66 yards coming on an Angel Nava-Esparza burst down the right sideline. The touchdown gave the Spartans their 24-7 halftime cushion. Nava-Esparza finished the night with 88 yards on seven carries.
To open the second half, Central went on a 10-play, 84-yard drive than concluded with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Osuna to Martin. It’s the first reception of the season for Martin who doesn’t normally find himself on the offensive side of the ball.
“We’d been in that formation, running it with Angel, and I had a feeling they were gonna call that play when we got close,” said the 16-year-old Martin. “We ran it, and when I saw the ball coming, my eyes got all big and I had a big smile through my mouthpiece. It was great.”
Osuna said once he saw Imperial bite on the fake, he figured Martin would be open for the touchdown pass.
“He’s got good hands, and he’s always telling me in practice that he’s my No. 1 receiver so when I saw him open I knew he was gonna catch it,” Osuna said.
The score made it 31-7 and seemed to completely deflate the spirits of the Tigers.
Osuna would wrap things up with his third touchdown pass of the night on an 18-yard strike to Fernando Morales with 4:15 left in the third quarter.
Central travels to Blythe to take on Palo Verde at 7 p.m. on Friday while Imperial will host Southwest at the same time in the annual Johnny Romero Firemen’s Helmet contest.
