Friday night, the Central Union High Spartan football team failed to convert on a two-point conversion attempt in overtime, falling to the visiting Palm Desert High Aztecs, 28-26 in a non-league game at Cal Jones Field.
“It’s a tough loss and we’ll learn from this,” Central coach David Pena said. “But the kids gave themselves a chance to win…it was just a great game.”
In a game that saw the Spartans rally from a 6-0 halftime deficit to lead 14-6, both teams traded touchdowns and critical PAT misses to end regulation tied at 20-20.
Palm Desert had the first overtime possession, scoring in three plays to go up 26-20, then made the decision, based on Central having blocked two of their PAT attempts, to go for the two-point conversion.
It appeared that Central would have an opportunity to score and kick the PAT when senior Skylar Cook separated the Aztec’s intended receiver from the ball.
However, Cook’s play saw the ball caromed into the air, and alertly, Palm Desert’s Liam Muro dove and caught it just before it hit the turf to give the Aztec’s the two-point conversion.
Now trailing 28-20, on their first play of overtime from the 25-yard line, Central senior quarterback Damian Rodriguez correctly read an Aztec blitz and hit Sergio Garcia who raced to score.
Needing to convert the two-point conversion to force another overtime period, Central turned to their premier senior running back Charlie Sullivan in the Wildcat formation which had been a successful formula throughout the second half of the game.
Sullivan reads the blocking and the defense and then runs, but the play blew up when the Aztecs ran a jailbreak defense sending multiple blitzing into the Spartan backfield, leaving Sullivan to be immediately tackled.
“One guy got through because we missed an assignment and made the tackle,” Pena said. “We had had success with it and the team has faith in the play which is important in that situation.”
The loss spoiled an otherwise great effort by Central who rallied from a 6-0 deficit and came within a missed PAT of winning in regulation time.
“At halftime, we tweaked a couple of things with the game plan and were able to put some points on the board in the second half,” Pena said.
Central’s first possession of the second half came at 6:38 of the third quarter with a Rodriguez to Artie Estrada pass that garnered 20 yards before the Spartans put Sullivan in the zone, running the ball at will, Sullivan scoring on a five-yard run.
Up 7-6, Palm Desert scored early in the fourth quarter and took a 14-7 lead, but the Spartans quickly responded, turning third-and-twenty yards to go play into a 71-yard touchdown when Sullivan took a screen pass, shedding tacklers to score.
Palm Desert answered with a touchdown and after Central blocked the PAT, lead 20-14 with five minutes left in the game.
Central once again answered, Rodriguez connected with Artie Estrada to get into Palm Desert territory, then hit Sergio Garcia, and a penalty set up a first down at the Aztec 16-yard-line.
Rodriquez hit Cook with a 15-yard pass, setting up Sullivan to score to tie the game and when Central’s PAT sailed wide-left the score remained 20-20.
Friday night Central (2-1) travels to Chula Vista to take on the Otay Ranch High Mustangs at 7:00 p.m., an opportunity to experience playing on the road and against another CIF D-II school
“We’re getting familiar with them, we played them last year in the playoffs and won,” Pena said. “And it’s good to get on a turf field and to see a potential playoff opponent.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.