Spartans ring the Bell for third straight year

EL CENTRO — Throw the ball well; run the ball well; play suffocating defense, and win the special teams battle. It’s a recipe for winning football, and it’s exactly what Central Union High School did to Brawley in the 76th Bell Game at Cal Jones Field here on Friday.
The Spartans’ (8-2 overall, 5-0 in the Imperial Valley League) domination in all facets of the game resulted in a 41-7 victory over the Wildcats (7-3 overall, 4-1 in the IVL) and an outright IVL championship. More importantly, it likely guarantees Central a top-4 seed in the San Diego Section Division III playoffs, meaning a first-round bye.
“I gotta give it to our defensive coaching staff and the kids,” said third-year Central coach David Pena. “They did a great job of executing the game plan. The kids did a great job of rallying to the ball, and when they do that, good things happen.”
On Friday, Central’s defense looked as dominant as it has all season. At least after the first play, that is.
Brawley’s senior running back Blake Krigbaum took the opening handoff and raced 75 yards for a touchdown to put the Wildcats up, 7-0, quickly. It’s the fifth time this season Krigbaum has taken the first handoff of the game and housed it for an early Wildcats’ lead.
“We filled the gap well, but our guy just missed a tackle, and he (Krigbaum) is a helluva back, and things opened up for him, and he was gone,” Pena said.
For the next 47 minutes, 13 seconds of action, it all belonged to Central.
The Spartans tied the game with 8:58 left in the opening quarter thanks to their defense and linebacker Angel Nava-Esparza. The senior defensive captain was able to strip Brawley quarterback Ethan Gutierrez of the ball and raced 22 yards for a touchdown.
“I saw he was holding the ball kind of loose, so when we stuffed him I went in there to take it,” Nava-Esparza said. “When we got that strip and that touchdown, we really got it together.”
The strip and fumble seemed to ignite the Central fans and players who were a bit shell-shocked by the 75-yard score on the opening play.
The Spartans took the lead for good with 2:17 left in the opening quarter when senior quarterback Deniro Osuna capped an eight-play, 47-yard drive with a 20-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Marcus Moore. Sebastian Coronel booted the extra point to put Central up, 14-7.
Osuna finished the game with 112 yards passing and the one touchdown. His counterpart, Gutierrez, completed just five passes for 5 total yards.
Known for their passing attack, the Spartans used a bit of ground-and-pound against Brawley with Carlos Gomez doing the bulk of the damage with 133 yards rushing on 12 carries. Nava-Esparza added 45 yards on 13 carries for good measure.
“It’s probably the most we’ve run the ball all season,” Pena said. “We did a fantastic job pounding the ball all night.”
Central increased its lead to 21-7 with 7:29 left in the half when Nava-Esparza finished a nine-play, 47-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown plunge.
The Spartans finished the half with a 25-yard field goal from Jose Berlin-Torres to make it a 24-7 halftime lead.
While all this was going on for the Central offense, its defense wasn’t allowing the Brawley offense to cross midfield. Constant pressure on Gutierrez when he tried to throw and a suffocating job by the defensive line when Krigbaum and company tried to run.
“We came out and tried to play physical and fly to the ball,” said junior defensive end Joey Denton. “We play our best when we are flying to the ball. We watch a lot of film and try to find out what is going to work the best for us.”
Central put the game away on the opening drive of the second half when Nava-Esparza finished a five-play, 65-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run to go ahead, 31-7. The key play was the opening play of the half when Gomez rattled off a 50-yard blast to set the Spartans up deep in Brawley territory.
Gomez got his chance to find the end zone with 4:11 left in the third quarter, when he went for a 30-yard touchdown scamper to make it 37-7.
The Spartans’ special teams would rise up and get the final four points of the night with two safeties off of a blocked punt and then a botched Brawley snap on a punt attempt.
“We put a lot of time in the film room, watching it every day,” said Nava-Esparza, who has now won three consecutive Bell Games. “All of the defenses I’ve played on have been special and this one is really playing well right now and I appreciate each and every one of the guys for all the work they put in.”
The third straight Bell Game victory is the first time Central has captured three in a row since the 1980s under the tutelage of legendary Cal Jones.
“At the end of the day it’s about winning the Bell Game for all of these kids,” said Pena, who played in a few Bell Games as a Brawley player. “This game means so much to the kids, the schools and the communities. And for them to participate in something that is as big as this is something special.”
Brawley, which entered the contest ranked No. 6 in SDS-Division 3 will now await its fate at a seeding meeting today in San Diego. If the Wildcats can stay in the top 8, they will have a home playoff game at Warne Field on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.