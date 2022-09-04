BRAWLEY – The University City High School Centurions football team arrived at Warne Field Thursday night to meet with size and speed, breaking the game open in the second half and defeating the Brawley Union High School Wildcats by a score of 55-27.
University City was lead by 6' 3" and 225-pound quarterback Samuel Cooper and an array of skill position teammates and all with the one element you cannot coach that may have been the difference in the game … speed.
Cooper's running and passing were also a major factor in the game as he completed eight of 14 passes for 218 yards and led a Centurion rushing attack that amassed 416 yards.
The Wildcats countered with 262 yards rushing behind senior quarterback Ethan Gutierrez who had 153 yards on 13 carries and senior fullback Tanner Carranza who had 14 carries for 70 yards and three touchdowns.
Gutierrez completed nine passes for 177 yards and Brawley’s 439 yards of total offense would normally have been enough to win a game but not on Thursday night as the Wildcats fell via missed defensive assignments, costly penalties and a solid opponent.
“They had some athletes and we do too, and I think we weren't all there in what we are trying to do,” Carranza said. “We were off in practice last week too… the easy answer is their speed, but I feel it's things we can correct.”
Brawley had an opportunity to take an early lead after winning the coin toss, deferring to the second half, kicking off, and then forcing a Uni City punt.
Brawley then drove into the Uni City red zone but failed to score and Cooper drove the Centurions to the Wildcat six-yard line and scored on a quarterback draw to take a 6-0 lead.
Brawley again moved the ball but failed to score and Uni City led 13-0 early in the second quarter before the Wildcats were able to get their offense going on their next possession.
Following a pass interference call that gave Brawley a first down on the Centurions' 36-yard line, the Wildcats used the running of Gutierrez and Carranza to score, Carranza going the final eight yards.
“Honestly, I'm trying to play a little safer and avoid tacklers rather than run right at them,” Guiterrez said.
With the score 13-6, the Centurions took less than two minutes to extend their lead on a 39-yard pass play but Brawley came back to score less than a minute later.
On the drive, Gutierrez connected on a pass to sophomore Brandon Porras, then scrambled 65 yards to set up a five-yard touchdown run by Carranza to make it a one-score game at 20-13.
“It feels good to know that the coaches have confidence in me when we get near the goal line because I have it in myself,” Carranza said. “The line always does their job and we have an offense that gets down there.”
Despite a great open-field tackle on the ensuing kickoff deep in Uni City territory by senior Damian Abarca, Cooper again led the Centurions to a touchdown leaving the Wildcats trailing by a score of 27-13 with a little over a minute left to halftime.
Undaunted, Gutierrez opened Brawley’s next possession with a 41-yard pass play over the middle to senior wingback Daniel Camillo, setting up Carranza's third touchdown of the game, Carranza running seven yards to cut the score again as Uni City led 27-20 at half time.
“I think all the games this season there has been a connection with my receivers, and it has been getting better and it is good right now,” Gutierrez said.
Brawley took the second-half kick-off at their 25-yard line, and methodically drove to the Centurions’ three-yard line and for the second time in the game came away with no points.
The remainder of the second half belonged to the Centurions as they scored three unanswered touchdowns.
“I think they had a really quick defense, and we wore down a little bit trying to keep up with them,” Gutierrez said. “It's good to play a team like that to evaluate ourselves and for our coaches to evaluate us as well.”
After opening the season with three home games, Brawley (1-2) will travel to Yuma Friday night to take on the Cibola High Raiders (0-1) at 7 p.m.
“We felt like we should have scored more, we had the opportunities, but little things broke down,” Carranza said. “You can't blame it on one person, at the end of the day we all broke down in ways …we started slow last year and had a good season, so we need to keep our heads up and continue to get better.”
