This week marks the beginning of the California Interscholastic Federation’s San Diego Section’s Southeastern Conference’s 2022 Imperial Valley League and Desert League volleyball season.
Play gets underway in the double-round robin Imperial Valley League, where teams play home-and-home league contests today while triple-round robin Desert League, where teams meet three times, begins Thursday.
Today, the defending champion Holtville High Vikings (11-2) host the Imperial High Tigers (15-5), and the Brawley High Wildcats (9-6) welcome the Calexico High Bulldogs (4-7) to the Wildcat Gym.
Desert League on Thursday finds defending league and CIF Division V champion Central High Spartans opening on the road playing at the Calipatria High Hornets (5-5) while Vincent Memorial Catholic High Scots (0-1) travel to Blythe to take on the Palo Verde High Yellowjackets (4-10).
Also today at 6:00 p.m., Central (8-8) hosts cross-town rivals the Southwest High Eagles (5-8) in a non-league contest which for the history of the two schools until last year has been a league match.
So if the opening paragraph comes off as a little confusing, welcome to the new normal sports landscape in which teams play in CIF-SDS competitive-equity power-ranked divisional playoff driven leagues because the power ranking of your opponent influences your playoff seeding.
Based on that philosophy, the 2022 IVL and Desert League alignments continue to follow the Southeastern Conference's 2021 decision to realign volleyball and disband some traditional rivalries based on power rankings.
Therefore, the IVL remains the five higher power-ranked teams in the Southeastern Conference which includes all the Imperial Valley high schools and Palo Verde High in Blythe, based on their overall performance over the past two years.
For 2022 then, the IVL, which at one time was a seven-team league, now has five members, CIF Division II Calexico (43.6), D-III Holtville (45.1), D-III Brawley (46.8), D-IV Imperial (68.2) and D-IV Southwest High (73.7).
In 2022 the Desert League also remains as it did last year with now D-IV Central (82.5), D-V Palo Verde (89.4), D-V Vincent Memorial (103.7), and D-V Calipatria (107.8).
On the positive side of the ledger, the two leagues represent the Southeastern Conference’s best effort to give all the schools the best opportunity to win a league championship and secure the best CIF playoff seed.
Still, it does put some teams at a disadvantage for the playoffs, for example, Calexico’s D-II and D-IV Central their ranking translates into any league win being a “bad-win” while for all of their opponents, losing becomes a power ranking “good-loss”.
To take it a step further, in the IVL Imperial and Southwest, except when they play each other, will have “good-losses” also against Holtville and Brawley while the three Desert League D-V teams also need to win against each other to avoid a “bad-loss”.
As noted, the realignment has resulted in today’s Central-Southwest rematch of a match last week won by Central that was also a non-league affair, which while understandable on a certain level, doesn’t sit well with either coach.
“I grew up here and played at Central and I thought the old league was more meaningful because the rivalry was within the league,” Southwest volleyball coach Sarah Marquez said.
For Central coach Yvanna Lopez, who played and coached in the IVL at Calexico, the realignment to the Desert League is more problematic than some may think.
“One of my goals for the team is to get back into the IVL because the Desert League schools are all in lower divisions,” Lopez said. “I feel like we need to play the highest level of competition to improve and to be more prepared for the playoffs.”
Lopez noted that Central also loses non-league opportunities by playing three rounds in the Desert League and having to schedule IVL schools as non-league opponents.
"We play three rounds so potentially that’s at least six games we lose off our schedule,” Lopez said adding that Central’s lower-level teams are also hurt.
“Especially when you are trying to build a program and some of the Desert League schools do not have all the lower levels (JV and Frosh) and so they unfairly miss out on games and experience that will hurt you in the long term.”
According to Marquez, playing a non-league foe, no matter how intense the rivalry, takes some of the edges off the match.
“Now it seems during the match it’s the same as before but the attitude afterward is sometimes ‘it didn’t really count...’,” Marquez said. “And the alumni and parents, they want the old league back more out of the tradition thing than anything.”
