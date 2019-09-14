Third-string QB leads Bulldogs to 36-6 win

CALEXICO — Calexico High School was down to its third-string quarterback, but that didn’t stop the Bulldogs for cruising to a 36-6 home win over Calipatria’s Hornets Friday night.
An early injury to junior QB Cesar Luna while he was running on an option play meant the next man up was senior Haveck Morales.
Only Morales had never play quarterback at the varsity level.
No matter, thanks to the strong running back trio of Chris Gonzales, Diego Zatarain and Javier Contreras to help with the workload.
On the other side of the ball, Calipatria senior QB Kalin Sotelo was kept in check both in the air and on the ground. He was unable to make any major connections with his go-to wide-out Hugo Cervantes or any other receivers.
This forced him to keep the ball on the ground, which was an option that Bulldog lineman Sunshine Soltero and the Calexico defense also denied.
Friday’s game had a slow start, with the only notable event in the first quarter being the Luna-to-Morales transition.
“I was nervous at first, but I needed to be ready to play the game,” Morales said.
Although he was listed as the third-string QB for varsity, Morales has only been playing QB on JV, which meant he had no real understanding of the varsity playbook.
“But I got it down in a quick moment, and I was ready to play,” he said. “It gave me a lot of confidence. This tells me that, at any moment, at any time I need to step up to the plate, that I’m ready to play.”
Contreras admitted that he also felt nervous as he saw Luna go down.
“But when Haveck came in, I was like, ‘That’s my boy,’” the senior RB said. “When he came in, he stepped up.”
At the 9:35 mark in the second, Contreras added the first points to the scoreboard with a touchdown run from about 50 yards out. Gonzalez followed up with a successful two-point conversion run to make it 8-0.
A few minutes later, Zatarain added a 50-yard touchdown run at the 3:47 mark to make it 14-0 (two-point attempt failed).
“It was a good feeling because I had good running backs,” Morales said. “All I had to do was hand off the ball and let them do the work. In JV, I pretty much have to do everything.”
Just before halftime, at the 2:30 mark, Sotelo hit Cervantes with a bullet pass, which the senior receiver ran to the 10-yard line.
However, Calipatria was unable to capitalize on the excellent field position, and ended up fumbling the ball over to Calexico.
At the 9 minute mark in the third, Zatarain once again completed an another long touchdown run. The Bulldog managed the two-point attempt despite a broken play to raise the score to 22-0.
Contreras added on to Calexico’s lead with a touchdown run from about 35 yards out at the 5:46 mark. This was accompanied by two-point conversion, which Morales ran in himself, to make the score 30-0.
In the fourth, the Bulldogs scored their final points of the night on a Morales-to-Contreras pitch, which resulted in Contreras running it in from 13 yards out. The two-point conversion failed, making the game 36-0.
“I think this proves that, even if we start off slow, we can get back and pound the ball,” Contreras said.
The senior RB said his three-touchdown performance was sparked simply by his love for the team.
“I always say that I’ll die in the field for my team, and that I’ll do everything that I can for my team,” Contreras said.
With two minutes left in the game, the Hornets put defensive lineman John Valenzuela at running back.
Valenzuela continued to move the chains over the course of the drive, helping his team set up shop just 10 yards from end zone.
Sotelo and the Hornet offense didn’t hand over their excellent field position this time, and the senior QB ran it in to get Calipatria on the board, 36-6 (blocked PAT).
The Bulldogs improved their overall record to 2-2, while the Hornets dropped to 0-4.
Following a bye week, Calexico will host Holtville High at 7 p.m. on Sept. 27 in Calexico. For their next game, the Hornets are set to host Desert Christian Academy at 7 p.m. Friday in Calipatria.
