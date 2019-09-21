IMPERIAL — It looks like fourth time’s the charm for the Imperial Tigers
After losing fiercely contested, one-score games in three out of their first four weeks this year, the Tigers finally finished on the right side of a dogfight, riding the talents of the schools’ all-time leading receiver Joey Ramos (nine receptions, 112 yards, two TDs) and a defense that seemed to be at its best precisely when its best was most desperately needed to topple the Monte Vista Monarchs 26-25 here on Friday.
It was a game with enough twists and turns to populate a particularly adventurous go-kart track.
At no point between the opening kickoff and the final whistle did it feel safe to speculate about the ultimate outcome.
The Tigers won the coin flip, but deferred to the Monarchs to start the game, preferring to trust their defense early and sock away an extra second-half possession.
Monte Vista quickly made Imperial pay for its generosity.
Running (and running is indeed the operative word here) a smashmouth wing-T attack that bore similarities to some sets the Brawley Wildcats have run in recent years, the Monarchs authored a 14-play, 77-yard touchdown drive that featured exactly one pass — a 16-yard play-action strike from Ruben Silva to wingback Xavier Leyva to put the away team up 6-0.
The score stayed 6-0 thanks to a Tiger PAT block (which, considering their one-point margin of victory, is in the running for most impactful plays of the game), but Imperial paid a heavy price for their special teams stop, as one of their top tacklers, linebacker Tanner Travis, suffered what appeared to be a left-knee injury and had to exit the game.
Injuries would plague both teams before the night was through, with the Tigers being hit particularly hard. In addition to Travis, Imperial would lose starting RB Manuel Quintero (shoulder) and defensive back Damon Meza — the latter of whom was taken to Pioneers Memorial Hospital after suffering an apparent neck injury. School officials and head coach Kerry Legarra characterized the hospital visit as something done for every injury involving the neck for precautionary reasons, but the extent of Meza’s injury was not known as of press time.
Imperial was able to answer Monte Vista’s early score on their ensuing drive, marching 65 yards on 10 plays before punching it in from close with a Jesus Padilla run — nailing the point-after to make it 7-6 — but their offense would stall after that, and the Monarchs would build a 17-7 halftime lead on a 60-yard Isiah Gardner run and a 39-yard Brandon Deacy field goal.
Monte Vista did a good job getting pressure on Tiger quarterback Jordan Reed in the first half, sacking him a number of times and rushing numerous throws.
The Tigers were able to right the ship in the second half, however, thanks in large part to the unstoppable Reed to Ramos connection.
It wasn’t easy. Imperial’s first second-half drive ended in a fumble — a possible death knell against a ball-control squad like the Monarchs — but their second and third drives went for TDs (Reed to Ramos on a 23-yard screen and a goal-line back-shoulder fade) and they were able to get just enough stops to make a fourth-quarter bomb from Reed to Brenten Adams into a game winner.
Speaking after the game, Coach Legarra praised his team’s effort to the skies: “My biggest thing is, we finally closed out a game. It’s been a long time since we’ve done that with something that’s close. I think that says a lot about our team, and I’m awful damn proud of ’em — awful damn proud,” he said.
“This is a big win for us. It’s a team win. We’ve been playing tough ones, and we’ve been losing ’em, but this is really big for our football team. I’m proud of the players. I’m proud of the coaches, and I hope the people of Imperial will come out and watch ’em, because they give their heart and soul every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.