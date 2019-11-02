Tigers overcome slow start to best ’Jackets 34-13

IMPERIAL — Prior to Friday night’s regular season finale here at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium, the Palo Verde Yellowjackets had beaten the Imperial Tigers just two times since the latter joined the IVL back in 2009 — that first year, and again in 2010.
That statistic hasn’t changed. The Yellowjackets (and some yellow flags) made a game show of trying to impede the Tigers, but despite drawing first blood, at the end of the day they just couldn’t hack it as Imperial overcame a slow-ish start to post a 34-13 win on senior night.
Palo Verde won the coin toss and opted to receive, starting their drive at their own 37-yard line. Running a dense double-wing option attack, the Yellowjackets immediately began hacking their way down field one dirt clod at a time.
A similar approach had given the Tigers a decent number of headaches when Monte Vista rolled it out against them back on Sept. 20 — though Imperial ultimately prevailed in that game 26-25 — and the ’Jackets were able to advance the ball behind the ground-pounding of Aizik Gonzalez, Markus Macon and Josiah Edwards-Love.
A few runs into the drive a 27-yard sweep to Edwards-Love got Palo Verde down inside the 5, where Gonzalez was able to punch it in from 3 yards out to put Imperial in a 6-0 hole (a two-point conversion attempt was no good) with 9:29 left in the first quarter.
Imperial was able to answer with a scoring drive of its own, despite incurring something in the area of 40 penalty yards, as junior quarterback Jordan Reed was able to dissect the Palo Verde secondary with short and intermediate throws before finding Joey Ramos over the middle for 26 yards and six points. Ryan Bonillas was able to run it in for two from a wonky “this could actually be a PAT” formation and the Tigers were up 8-6.
While the home team wouldn’t trail again from there, it would take them a while to get fully on track.
The Tigers’ defense forced a three-and-out on Palo Verde’s next possession, but Ramos tried one juke too many on his punt return and ended up juking himself right out of a perfectly good football, to be recovered by the Yellowjackets’ Brandon Machado.
Starting over at the Tigers’ 36-yard line, Palo Verde started to grind towards glory again, getting down into the red zone.
Edwards-Love was stopped short of the marker on a third-and-7 carry on the last play of the first quarter, but converted on a double reverse on the first play of the second to bring the ball to the goal line again.
More Yellowjacket points seemed assured, but the referees, understanding that fun-spoiling is an equal opportunity gig, negated an Aizik Gonzalez score due to a Palo Verde chop block and called back a Chase Schriner to Edwards-Love TD on a false start.
Schriner tried to find Edwards-Love twice more on the same corner route, but solid defense by Ramos kept them from connecting IRL, and Palo Verde turned it over on downs.
Getting the ball back at long last, the Tigers immediately went on a 10-play scoring drive, riding Jesus Padilla runs up the gut most of the way before Reed found Jacob Gray from 36 yards out for his second TD pass of the night making it 14-6 (a PAT was no good).
The two teams then exchanged empty possessions to wind down the half, though Imperial looked like they were a lock to score on their drive, which was looking like a near perfect hurry-up exercise by Reed until an ill-conceived bootleg right (when Ramos was wide open on the left side) led to an intentional grounding penalty and the make-up completion to Gavin Marini that followed was ruled to have been a yard short of the 20 needed for a first down.
Still not quite right on offense to start the second half, the Tigers punted it away after some incompletions and penalties. Luckily, their defense had figured out Palo Verde’s game plan by then and started stuffing Yellowjackets left and right, Ethan Ramos and Sergio Serrano leading the charge.
Palo Verde went three-and-out again and Joey Ramos brought the punt back to the Palo Verde 18. Three plays later and he was in the end zone on a 10-yard pass from Reed (who finished with 209 yards and three TDs on 18-for-26 passing). That was basically the ballgame.
Down 21-6 and with no way to move the ball without eating up tons of clock, Palo Verde’s goose was cooked. Imperial padded its lead with scores from Padilla (a 3-yard TD tote; final stats 118 yards and one score) and Ramos (a thrilling 62-yard punt return that saw him float right, cut back left, leap over a low tackle, and reverse field again) and basically tried to run out the clock from there.
Tried being the operative word. Penalties galore gave Palo Verde enough time and enough yardage to hoist up another (via Edwards-Love run) before the game was finally over — the epitome of garbage time points.
The win seals up Imperial’s SDS Division III playoff case. They would have been on the bubble with a loss to a Division V school. As it is, they’re safely in. And the Yellowjackets can’t be too down either. They’re postseason-bound, too.
Complete playoff brackets will be announced on Saturday and reported in the Sunday edition of the Imperial Valley Press.
