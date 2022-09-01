Tigers ready to roar this season

IMPERIAL – In 2022, the Imperial High football team is set for its second full season under head coach David Shaw with a schedule that should find the CIF-San Diego Section Division III Tigers in a good place come playoff time.
Imperial’s schedule has three D-II opponents, a non-league game at Valley Center High, with the other two, Brawley and Central, baked into their Imperial Valley schedule.
The Tigers also dropped Monte Vista who realigned from D-III last year to D-IV in favor of picking up former IVL rival Palo Verde - a team that is also in D-IV and who fit into Imperial’s schedule.
“We’ve got a tough schedule and we’re looking forward to it,” Shaw said. “We added Palo Verde in what should have been our bye week in the fifth week and they are a really good team.”
The Tigers were put into the unenviable position of taking the first week of the 2022 season, in part because of the CIF-State moving the opening of the season to mid-August.
“The first-week bye happened because we always opened with Cibola or one of the Yuma schools but they all moved their schedules to later in August,” Shaw explained. “We owed Monte Vista a game from pre-covid but couldn’t work that out … it’s been unsettled for the past couple of years.”
The first week was also impacted when Imperial’s first-week opponent backed out of the game.
“We were supposed to play Tri-City Christian but they canceled this summer and we could not at that time fill week one,” Shaw said.
Undaunted, Imperial for the second year under Shaw was able to compete in the San Diego Kickoff Classic, which is listed as a scrimmage but has a more game-oriented format.
“It’s been a good thing for us. I definitely like the game format because it allows us to do some things that a regular scrimmage doesn’t,” Imperial coach David Shaw said after the Tigers appeared in their seventh overall Classic on Aug. 12th.
“That made this scrimmage more important because it is more like the game we should have had before we faced West Hills.”
The West Hills High Wolfpack (1-1) had already won their opening game when they arrived at Shimamoto-Simpson Field last Friday night, but Imperial dominated the game, winning by a score of 21-3.
Shaw quarterbacked the Tigers back in the days when Imperial played in the same league with Holtville, and the once-rivals continue to play as Imperial hosts the Vikings this season.
“Holtville and Imperial were a big rivalry back in the days of Desert-Mountain League,” Shaw said. “They are a good team, they are well-coached, and they’ll be up for us.”
“We always play them,” Shaw said. “We enjoy playing them because they are always tough, the games are competitive and they will come to the Valley to play us.”
Imperial also had the first-week bye last season and as some home-and-home contracts run out after this season, the Tigers will look to adjust in 2023.
“Overall, I think things were fine last year. We will figure something out for next year because we prefer to play week one but it also worked out,” Shaw said.
Mascot: Tigers
Colors: Red, White
Coach: David Shaw (Third Season)
Imperial Valley League - San Diego Section Division III
Aug. 19: BYE
Aug. 26: 7 p.m. vs. West Hills III
Sep. 02: 7:00p at Cibola (Yuma)
Sep. 10: 7 p.m. at Valley Center II
Sep. 16: 7 p.m. at Palo Verde IV
Sep. 23: 7 p.m. vs. Gila Ridge
Sep. 30: 7 p.m. at Calexico* IV
Oct. 07: 7 p.m. vs. Holtville IV
Oct. 14: 7 p.m. vs. Brawley* II
Oct. 21: 7 p.m. vs. Central* II
