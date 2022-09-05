With Labor Day upon and fall hopefully coming soon, week three of the 2022 season again ended on a Saturday night with four Valley high schools remaining undefeated.
Overall, Valley teams had a four-and-four record as the four winners, Calexico and Holtville won at home and Vincent Memorial Catholic and Imperial on the road, all have unblemished records.
Meanwhile, Central lost an overtime game to Palm Desert at Cal Jones Field, Brawley fell at Warne Field to University City, Army-Navy Academy defeated Calipatria at Veterans Field and Southwest was defeated by Gila Ridge High in Yuma.
The Southeastern Conference, which includes Palo Verde, is 16-10 in non-league action so far.
The Imperial High Tigers of coach David Shaw (2-0) are off to a solid start to the 2022 season as they picked up a 43-0 win at Cibola High in Yuma on Friday night.
“This has been a great start to the season and I thought our defense played really well,” Shaw said. “Our offensive numbers are not impressive but we had great field position most of the game.”
Imperial freshman Rashad Robinson, a 5' 6", 164-pound running back, opened the Tigers scoring with a 17-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter.
“Great kid, he’s talented and gives us a one-two punch at running back along with Seth (Shaw), “ Shaw said. “He allows us to keep each of them fresh and they have different running styles, he’s tough, he’s mature…he came in day-one ready to play and fits in well with the team.”
On their next possession, Cibola fumbled the ball out-of-the-endzone for safety and Imperial senior Seth Shaw capped a four-play Imperial drive scoring on a 17-yard run to put the Tigers up 16-0.
After Cibola again failed to score, Imperial drove 48 yards on eight plays, the final seven yards covered by senior Devin Mesa putting the Tigers up by a score of 22-0.
With just under a minute to go to halftime, the Tigers took a 29-0 lead over the Raiders on a 13-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Gavin Robles to senior wide-receiver Alejandro Perez.
Imperial tacked on 14 points in the fourth quarter as Robinson rushed for two touchdowns on runs of four and one yard and also scored on a two-point conversion.
Also remaining undefeated on Friday night for 2022 were the Vincent Memorial Catholic High Scots (3-0) of coach David Wong.
Vincent played its first road game of the year traveling to El Cajon Valley High School (1-2) and beating the Braves by a score of 45-21.
The Calipatria High Hornet football team under coach Benny Carter-Martin is still waiting to play a Friday night football game but did play their first home game at Veterans Field on Thursday night.
Unfortunately for the Hornets (0-3) they are still looking for their first win of 2022 after dropping their home opener to the Army-Navy Academy Warriors (3-0) by a score of 57-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.