Under the lights: Vikings, Spartans, Bulldogs score victories in football action

HOLTVILLE – Week two of the 2022 prep football season came to a successful close on Saturday night with a come-from-behind victory by the Holtville High Vikings by a score of 41-30 over CETYS of Tijuana at Birger Field in Holtville.
The Vikings picked up their second victory of the season against CETYS, introducing a second-half aerial attack after winning their opening game against the Southwest High Eagles without throwing a pass.
CETYS put as many as nine defenders in the defensive box so Holtville decided to take what was being given, with junior quarterback Bryce Buscaglia completing five straight fourth-quarter passes for three touchdowns.
Trailing 24-20 late in the third quarter, Buscaglia connected with senior Chad Goodsell on an 88-yard touchdown play, then hit seniors Zephan Duarte and Bentley Rothfleisch for the win.
At Central High's Cal Jones Field on Friday night, Central Spartan senior Charlie Sullivan scored two rushing touchdowns, carrying the ball 10 times for 143 yards as Central downed the visiting Point Loma High Pointers, 30-14.
After Point Loma took the opening kickoff and went three-and-out on their first series, they sailed the ball over the punter's head, leading to a safety and a 2-0 Central lead.
Sullivan then ran 43-yards for a touchdown, and at the start of the fourth quarter he broke three tackles en route to an 80-yard scoring run.
Sullivan also caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Damian Rodriguez, who also connected on a 42-yard scoring strike to senior Skylar Cook.
Central senior kicker Myles Rodriguez hit on all four of his PAT kicks for Central, who improved to 2-0.
Also improving to 2-0 were the Calexico High Bulldogs, who defeated the Castle Park High Trojans 48-33 Thursday night at Otay Ranch High School in Chula Vista.
Despite losing a 20-point lead and senior quarterback David Esquer in the middle of the third quarter due to an injury, the Calexico defense stepped up late to secure the win over the Trojans.
Taking the reins of the Bulldog offense was sophomore Sean Torres, who, despite a shaky start, connected with junior tight end Jesse Hernandez on a 42-yard fourth-quarter touchdown pass to put Calexico back on top.
The key to the Bulldog offense was senior running back Zeus Pradis, who had three touchdowns and three two-point conversions while capping his night with a 56-yard fourth-quarter score to seal the Calexico victory.
And while it may not appear significant at first glance, there was cause for hope in the Calipatria High Hornets' 38-7 loss to the Desert Mirage High Rams Thursday night in Thermal.
While the loss dropped the Hornets to 0-2 on the young season, the game saw Calipatria's first touchdown of the season for first-year coach Benny Carter-Martin's team.
The touchdown came when Calipatria sophomore quarterback C.J. Spence dropped back to pass and read the alley on the right side of the field open up, scrambling 20-plus yards for the score.
Hornet placekicker Daniel Sepulveda made the most of his first chance of the season, converting the PAT.
