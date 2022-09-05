The non-league records of the Holtville Vikings and Calexico Bulldogs remained unblemished this weekend as each picked up a victory over two of the three Centro de Enseñanza Técnica y Superior (CETYS) campuses.
Calexico defeated the CETYS-Mexicali Zorros’ 31-6, while Holtville rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the CETYS-Ensenada team, 15-8.
Friday night at Ward Field, the Bulldogs of coach Fernando Solano had two “firsts” while picking up their third victory of the season.
The game marked the first home game for the Bulldogs and also the first time this season the Bulldogs played on a Friday night after having two Thursday games, having to finish one of those on a Saturday,
“We’ve been on the road and we were playing against a sister city and we had a good crowd,” Solano said. “Four days of practice was great but the three games we played in eight days before last week left players banged up so we were diligent on practice time.”
One of those ‘banged-up’ players was senior quarterback David Esquer who was injured in the Bulldogs' victory over Castle Park High in Chula Vista last week and missed his first home game since becoming the starting quarterback during the short C-19 2020 season.
Sophomore quarterback Sean Torres, literally thrown into the fray when Esquer was hurt, led Calexico to the comeback win at Castle Park, before starting on Friday night with a week of practice and playing at home.
Both elements saw Torres settle in at quarterback as he threw two touchdown passes, the first a 59-yard touchdown pass to senior Andres Ramirez to open the scoring.
Torres also connected with senior wide-receiver Benjamin Rodriguez on a 12-yard pass play while Torres also scored on a two-yard quarterback sneak just before halftime.
Calexico senior placekicker Luis Martinez successfully converted four PAT attempts and a 37-yard field goal, while senior running back Troy Marin ran 54 yards for a fourth-quarter touchdown.
On the other hand, it was a week of “seconds” for the Holtville Vikings of coach Jason Turner.
It was the second week in a row for the Vikings to play at home on Saturday night, the second of three games against the CETYS campuses and the second come-from-behind victory in as many weeks.
Trailing 8-0 in the fourth quarter against CETYS-Ensenada, after trailing CETYS-Tijuana the week before, the Vikings again rallied to win at Birger Field
Holtville senior Chad Goodsell took a pitch around the wide side of the field and scored to make the score 8-6, then took another pitch and scored the two-point conversion to tie the game.
“Their Ensenada team were the 2022 Baja California Champions and they were a very tough team,” Turner said. “We finally put it together in the fourth quarter when Chad scored the touchdown and then the two-point conversion.”
The rejuvenated Vikings then regained possession of the ball and turned to another senior, running back Zephan Duarte, with less than a minute to go in the game.
“We were able to get a quick defensive stop,” Turner said. “And Zephan ripped off a long touchdown run (44-yards) with about 30 seconds left in the game.”
Both teams improved to 3-0 on the season and both follow familiar patterns this week when Calexico travels to San Diego on Thursday to play O’Farrell High while Holtville will be home on Saturday night hosting CETYS-Mexicali.
The two teams will meet the following week on Friday night the 16th for a non-league game at Ward Field in Calexico.
“We have another short week and we needed to balance being physical with not leaving it all on the practice field,” Solano said. “We need to get them ready for O’Farrell but be mindful of Holtville… both games will come down to us being healthy and executing.”
