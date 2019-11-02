Vikings get back on track vs. Hornets after Vincent loss

CALIPATRIA — Let’s start with something positive: The Axe Game trophy is a nifty piece of woodwork. It’s got honest-to-goodness craftsmanship written all over it. It’s rugged and it’s right.
Now that that’s out of the way, the fact that this year’s Holtville-Calipatria football matchup — won easily by the Vikings, 42-0 — was a dud can be freely acknowledged.
After the wire-to-wire intensity of last week’s Mazanita League-defining clash against the Vincent Memorial Scots, the Vikings found themselves back on easy street against the Hornets.
They scored six first-half touchdowns to give the game its final and ran out the clock with the backups in the second half. Calipat was stouthearted in its attempts to make something (anything) happen, particularly on offense where, led by QB Kalin Sotelo, they had several multiple first-down drives, but it was clear from almost the moment the Hornets took the field that they were deeply underwater.
Holtville’s stud RB Jose Devoux underscored that point early. Held in check to the tune of just 66 rushing yards against the Scots, Devoux eclipsed last week’s production with just one carry on Thursday, busting out for an 88-yard TD romp early in the first quarter to give the Vikings an immediate 7-0 advantage (following a kick from PAT specialist Annie Britschgi who was a perfect six-for-six on the evening).
Before the day’s work was done, Devoux would pile up 158 yards and three scores (the other two coming on a 1-yard wildcat dive with three minutes to go in the first quarter and a 30-yard dash to close out the second) on 10 rushing attempts, burying the Hornets with a series of jukes shimmies and sprints. For those interested in such things, his yearly totals are now up to 1,549 yards and 30 TDs.
The Vikings’ non-Devoux scores came on a 10-yard Abraham Ramos run to make it 21-0, a 50-yard catch-and-run from Spencer Hilfiker to CJ Nunez (28-0) and a 1-yard plunge from Noah Jongeward (35-0).
Jongeward may have been the player of the game if Devoux wasn’t. A senior captain who started the year at quarterback before being deposed in the middle of the Vikings’ Week 2 loss to Imperial in favor of the sophomore Hilfiker, Jongeward was transitioned to cornerback and was big-play machine against the Hornets, shutting off their nibbling drives with two interceptions and returning one to the goal line before lining up alongside Hilfiker at running back to finish the job.
In addition to his picks, Jongeward led the Vikings in solo tackles with five and deflected a pass. He also got some snaps at quarterback as the clock was winding down.
After the game Jongeward admitted that getting bumped from QB duties took a while to handle, mentally-speaking.
“At first I was pretty mad,” Jongeward said, before amending that to “really mad.”
Cozying up to his new home took a while.
“I didn’t really like defense at all,” he said. “I kinda hated it for the longest time, but I eventually I adjusted. On defense there’s not as much stress; you just make tackles. … It’s a lot more free, so I just embraced it by having fun.”
Jongeward “was kinda surprised” by his Axe Game performance, which head coach Jason Turner attributed to a dawning sense of senior urgency. “I didn’t think I was gonna step it up like I did, but here we are,” Jongeward said.
He sees a rough and tumbling road ahead for the Vikings in the playoffs — “a bunch adversity that we’re gonna have to overcome” — but thinks the team can make it far. Ideally that would be all the way to a finals rematch with likely CIF-SDS Division V one seed Vincent Memorial.
“That’d be absolutely fantastic,” Jongeward said. “Last year, we went 7-2 with a loss to Mt. Empire where we went over there and had a real tough game and then we saw ’em in the playoffs and we kicked ’em in the mouth, so it’s all about rematches for us.”
The Vikings (and the Scots … and possibly even the Hornets, who were right on the cutoff line before their loss to Holtville) will learn where they land in the bracket on Saturday.
