Vikings survive late scare, edge Salvatierra

HOLTVILLE — There’s no doubt who the straw is that stirs the drink for the Holtville High School football team. Vikings’ junior running back Jose Devoux racked up 220 yards rushing and scored two touchdowns in their 32-28 nonleague win over Instituto Salvatierra of Mexicali here on Friday.
But more telling was the third quarter, when Devoux sat out due to injury. The Holtville offense fumbled twice and saw Salvatierra cut the lead to 24-21, and turn a potential blowout win into a nail-biter.
“I kind of got piled up on down there and felt something in my rib area,” said the 16-year-old Devoux about the injury that sidelined him for the end of the second quarter and entire third quarter. “The fourth quarter I felt I had to step up and get out there to help the team. Everybody has worked too hard for me to not get out there and do my best.”
Devoux returned in the fourth quarter and carried the ball 15 times for 119 yards, including eight times on the Vikings’ final drive that used up the final four minutes and sealed the victory.
“In the first half we were communicating a lot and playing well, but in the second quarter and second half, we had no communication and we didn’t have that same focus we started the game with,” Devoux said.
Devoux had two first-quarter touchdowns, including a 45-yard gallop on the Vikings’ third offensive play of the season. He’d follow that one up with a 13-yard touchdown run at the end of the quarter to put Holtville up 12-0 heading to the second quarter.
The Vikings’ offense continued to look sharp in the second quarter with senior quarterback Noah Jongeward finishing off a seven-play, 37-yard drive with a 1-yard quarterback sneak into the end zone with 8:18 left before halftime.
Jongeward would add a touchdown toss to his stat sheet when he connected with junior David Heraz on a 13-yard score with 7:13 to go before half. The drive was set up by an interception from the Vikings Richie Garcia.
“We took what Salvatierra was giving us in the first half and we were able to build that lead,” said third-year Holtville coach Jason Turner. “But give them credit, they battled back, took all the momentum from us and made it a little too close for comfort in the second half.”
The Vikings fumbled the second-half kickoff and gave the Monaguillos (altar boys) the ball at the Holtville 14 yard line. Two plays later Salvatierra was in the end zone, cutting the margin to 24-7.
On their next possession, with Devoux on the sideline, running back Garcia fumbled and the Monaquillos were in business at the Vikings’ 17-yard line. Two plays later they were connecting on a touchdown pass to make it a 24-14 score.
When the Vikings’ offense stalled on its next possession, Salvatierra went on an 11-play drive and finished it with a touchdown to cut the lead to 24-21 with 5:06 left in the third quarter.
The fourth quarter saw Devoux come back in the contest and lead Holtville on a nine-play drive (seven runs from Devoux) that finished with a 1-yard touchdown run from the junior back to put the Vikings in front 32-21 with 4:52 left.
Salvatierra would get a late touchdown to cut the lead to 32-28, but Holtville and Devoux were able to run out the clock for the win.
“It was a typical first game. We saw what we need to work on and get better at,” Turner said. “We know Jose (Devoux) is a consistent for us, but we have to get better in so many other facets of the game.”
The Vikings will next host Imperial in the renewal of the Imperial Valley Classic rivalry at 7 p.m. On Friday. The Holtville-Imperial rivalry took a 10-year hiatus but resumed again last season and saw the Tigers cruise to a 49-0 win.
AGATE
Holtville 32, Instituto Salvatierra 28
IS 0 0 21 7 — 28
H 12 12 0 8 — 32
First Quarter
H — Devoux 45 run (kick failed), 7:49
H — Devoux 13 run (run failed), :16
Second Quarter
H — Jongeward 1 run (kick failed), 8:18
H — Heraz 13 pass from Jongeward (run failed), 7:13
Third Quarter
IS — Gutierrez 14 run (Mendoza kick), 11:46
IS — Sanchez 13 pass from Mendoza (Mendoza kick), 10:34
IS — Mendoza 2 run (Mendoza kick), 5:06
Fourth Quarter
H — Devoux 1 run (Nunez pass from Devoux), 4:52
IS — Leon 67 pass from Mendoza (Mendoza kick), 4:12
IS H
Rushing 90 259
Passing 133 34
Total Yards 223 293
First Downs 13 12
Penalties 4/35 10/101
Turnovers 2 2
Rushing
IS – Gutierrez 22-107, Aguilera 1-(minus)2, Mendoza 1-(minus)2, Pero 3-(minus)13.
H — Devoux 24-220, Jongeward 7-34, Aviles 1-10, Merten 1-5, Garcia 6-0.
Passing
IS — Mendoza 7-22-133-1-1, Pero 0-2-0-0-0, Cebreros 0-1-0-1-0.
H — Jongeward 4-12-34-0-1.
Receiving
IS — Leon 2-79, Luque 4-47, R.Leon 1-6.
H — Heraz 3-33, Garcia 1-1.
