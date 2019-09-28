Vikings wallop shorthanded Bulldogs, 40-0

CALEXICO — Late in the fourth quarter of Friday’s game between Holtville and Calexico Highs, the Vikings held an insurmountable 40-0 lead (in a game they would win 40-0), the clock was winding down, and Holtville head coach Jason Turner was mildly agitated.
Why? Well, the Bulldogs, whose arguably quarterbackless offense had been getting stuffed all evening were looking feisty on what would turn out to be their last drive of the game, and Turner wanted to make sure that whatever feistiness they did have wouldn’t translate into points. “A zero is important,” he told everyone within earshot.
The Vikings would go on to secure that zero in emphatic fashion, with safety Nate Lopez picking off a Haveck Morales pass to kiss the Bulldogs goodnight.
After the game Turner explained why he put such an emphasis on finishing out the shutout in a game that was safely in the bag.
“A zero is important, because … we had the backups in there,” Turner said. “All these guys that come to practice and don’t get to play a lot, (and) I tell them all the time that, ‘You’re capable of playing to that [starting] level,’ and when we have them in there I want that zero, and for those guys to know that they can deliver.”
Turner isn’t one for easing off the gas. The Vikings will sub out when they can, but they’ll rarely enter turtle mode.
“We get lazy and complacent sometimes,” Turner said. “Complacency can be the biggest disease we have, so when you have a zero going into the fourth quarter, and [you opponent] starts scoring, I think that’s a sign of complacency, which can [infect] the whole program.”
Turner’s concerns aside, complacency (or anything else really) didn’t seem to be too much of an issue for the Vikings on Friday.
After scoring on its first possession of the game on a 28-yard Spencer Hilfiker to CJ Nunez connection, Holtville’s offense had a couple of rocky possessions, but for the most part, the Vikings dominated on both sides of the ball.
Sophomore Hilfiker had the best game of his young career, finishing 23-for-37 for around 276 yards and one TD. His most consistent outlet was Nunez, who hauled in 11 balls for around 175 yards and that one score.
Electric running back Jose Devoux had a quiet night by his outrageous standards logging only 16 carries for 101 yards, but he still managed to find the end zone four times.
The success of the Vikings’ passing game likely had a lot to do with Calexico’s defensive front selling out against the threat of Devoux (coming off a 300-yard, five-score game against Palo Verde), allowing Hilfiker to gobble up yards on run-pass options with screens and hitches to Nunez, Jonathan Heraz, Abraham Ramos, Sebastian Aviles, et al.
Holtville’s defense didn’t have to spend all that much time on the field, thanks to a rash of Bulldog fumbles, but when the Vikings did have to defend, they did so against a cobbled-together offense missing its chief playmaker in Cesar Luna, out for the second straight game with injury.
Junior linebacker Ryder Merten, speaking after the game, explained the mentality behind the Vikings’ defensive success.
“I wanted a goose-egg at the beginning, man,” said Merten. “We just stuck together and played ‘I-got-you’ football — that’s what coach says. We all had each other’s back. It’s just all about being together and playing as a team.”
Merten said that the Vikings had a good idea of what Calexico was going to try on offense on any given play, allowing him and his teammates to get the jump on the Bulldogs’ option runs.
“We watched film,” Merten said. “And they tend to turn their back when they’re running a certain way, and they pull their guards, so we just practiced reading and recognizing the play pre-snap.”
Merten believes that Holtville’s big win over Calexico will serve notice to the Vikings’ Manzanita League rival, Vincent Memorial, which also beat the Bulldogs this year, albeit by a smaller margin.
“We got them mentally now. It’s gonna mess with their head, and that’s what we want,” Merten said. “We want that extra edge.”
Whether Holtville actually has that extra edge won’t be determined for a while yet. Their next game is against the Southwest San Diego Raiders on the road. After that they have a bye, before opening up league play against the Scots on Oct. 18.
Calexico plays Central Union to open its league slate next week.
