Vincent blows out Desert Christian, 53-0

EL CENTRO — The Vincent Memorial Scots used mostly a bruising running game in demolishing the Desert Christian Academy Conquerors 53-0 Friday night at Eagle Field at Southwestern High School.
Running Back Noe Saenz set the tone of the game by rushing for more than 140 yards and three touchdowns in the first half,
On the Scots’ opening drive, they drove 76 yards on seven plays and took a 6-0 lead on a 5-yard touchdown run by Saenz
After a dropped snap on a Conquerors punt attempt at their own 20-yard line, the Scots moved 20 yards in six plays, and Saenz barreled in from 1 yard out to push the lead to 12-0 after the two-point conversion failed.
The Conquerors had their best drive of the game that was aided by a Scots holding penalty and a fake punt on their next possession. However, after reaching midfield, Desert Christian Academy lost 11 yards on the next three plays before punting.
It did not take the Scots long to pad their lead, as Saenz took a handoff and outraced everyone down the right sideline for a 55-yard TD run to push the lead to 18-0.
After a three and out by the Conquerors, the Scots started to use the passing game a little more.
Quarterback Hernan Olivas connected with wide receiver Alvaro Gallastegui for 31 yards to put them in scoring position. Olivas ran it in from 7 yards and the extra point by Baraquiel Fimbres pushed the lead to 25-0.
After Fimbres missed a 25-yard field goal, the Scotts got the ball back before the half and overcame a third and 25 and a fourth and 10 to put the game away when Olivas found Gallastegui alone in the end zone from 16 yards out to increase the halftime lead to 32-0.
The opening second-half drive for the Conquerors turned disastrous when running back Anthony Bolton was stripped of the ball at their own 46-yard line, and it was recovered by the Scots.
On an eight-play drive, where not one pass was thrown, Olivas capped the 43-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run that pushed the lead to 39-0.
Scots Coach David Wong substituted freely in the second half. Alejandro Cervantes replaced Olivas at the quarterback position. Olivas stayed in the game and moved to the backfield.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, Cervantes connected on a pass and run with Emilio Abizaid for a 22-yard score to push the lead to 45-0
With the game out of hand, a running clock was instituted, but on the last play of the game running back Max Diaz raced down the left sideline for 28 yards and Saenz ran it in for the two-point conversion for the final score.
The Scots improved to 4-0 on the year and will be on the road next Friday to take on El Cajon Valley.
