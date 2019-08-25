BLYTHE — When the Vincent Memorial Scots faced off against the Palo Verde Yellowjackets to kick off the 2019 season on Friday night, fans were treated to a classic case of “Who wants it less?”
Both teams suffered a number of self-inflicted wounds throughout the contest with turnovers and special teams’ miscues aplenty before Vincent ultimately emerged with a 20-19 win.
The Scots were the first to get egg on their faces, when, after receiving the kick and driving the ball 60 yards to the Palo Verde 20 an Alvaro Gallastegui fumble was recovered by Palo Verde, rendering all Vincent’s hard work for naught … or it would have, if the Yellowjackets hadn’t immediately fumbled the ball back, setting up a 20-yard touchdown pass from Hernan Olivas to Alejandro Cervantes to put the Scots up 6-0 (PAT failed).
Vincent’s advantage was short-lived, however. On Palo Verde’s ensuing drive, shoddy Scot tackling enabled a 55-yard touchdown scamper that tied things back up at six apiece (PAT failed).
Then, with the Scots driving again, and Olivas interception at midfield set up a 10-play Yellowjacket drive (all on the ground) to make it 12-6 (PAT failed) ahead of the second quarter.
In the second quarter, things got even worse for Vincent, as a miscommunication with a receiver led to Olivas’s second INT of the night, and this one went for 85 yards and another Yellowjacket score (PAT succeeded).
The Scots were able to close the gap just a bit before halftime with a 75-yard drive capped off by a 25-yard pass from Olivas to Christian Molina (making it 19-12), but it was clear that they’d need to step it up to come away with the W.
The third quarter was scoreless, with some personnel swaps at linebacker helping to stifle Palo Verde’s ground game, and Vincent finally got back out in front early in the fourth after a 70-yard drive, capped by an Olivas scramble and a successful two-point conversion — with Olivas sneaking it in — made it 20-19. It was a lead the Scots’ suddenly stout defense was able to protect down to the last whistle.
Olivas stands has the Scots’ player of the game in this one. The senior signal-caller finished with more than 200 yards passing and more than 120 yards on scrambles, accounting for each of the team’s three TDs.
Vincent’s next test will be against Southwest San Diego, whom they’ll ironically be hosting at Southwest High in El Centro on Friday at 7 p.m.
