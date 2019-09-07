Vincent three-peats over Calexico with 41-22 win

CALEXICO — The Vincent Memorial Scots are football kings of Calexico for another year. On Friday night they cemented their status as the city’s pre-eminent gridiron gang with a 41-22 win over the crosstown Bulldogs, with timely takeaways and a razor sharp passing attack led by senior quarterback Hernan Olivas being the difference-makers.
Offense was back on the menu for both teams this year in a game that was miles removed from 2018’s 6-0 grindfest.
In truth, the final score doesn’t do the Calexico offense justice. They had plenty of success moving the ball, but untimely penalties and turnovers conspired to give the Scots a possession edge that they would take full advantage of.
The game’s earliest stages actually seemed like it might portend a Bulldog win (of all things).
Vincent Memorial received the opening kick and looked to put their stamp on the game. Calexico’s defense had trouble getting a read on the Scots’ five-wide shotgun spread, with its criss-crossing routes and receivers in motion — yielding an early first down that led to an extremely early timeout — but actually managed to get a stop in the red zone thanks to some nice plays from senior linebacker Chris Gonzalez who broke up a pass from Olivas to slot receiver Emilio Abizaid with a resonant tackle and also stopped Abizaid on a sweep for no gain.
The Bulldogs’ offense took over at their own 23 yard-line, and to the surprise of everyone conditioned to think of a Calexico offense as a three-and-out machine, promptly marched 77 yards and into the end zone on 10 plays.
Gonzalez and fellow runner Jorge Burgos did most of the work, chewing up yardage on the turf, but it was a nice 35-yard throw from junior QB Cesar Luna to senior tight end Jaime Castro that was the capper. After Luna converted for two on a short keeper, the Bulldogs had an 8-0 lead and a “Walkin’ on Sunshine” outlook.
It wasn’t to last.
A short kick from the tee gave the Scots solid field position at their own 37 and they were able to respond with a six-play drive for six points, with Olivas doing some heavy lifting on two first-down passes to Noe Saenz and flashing a mean 40 time on two scrambles — the latter of which ended in the end zone.
Still, that wasn’t a backbreaker for the Bulldogs. Vincent’s attempt at a two-point conversion was stuffed and a confident Calexico offense had plenty of time to expand on their 8-6 lead.
They didn’t expand on the lead though. Instead they caught fumblitis.
First, Burgos fumbled on the kickoff return. Gonzalez was able to fall on it, but that didn’t do Calexico much good, because Luna proceeded to fumble it again on the very next play, and this time it was recovered by the Scots’ All-Manzanita League lineman Baraquiel Fimbres.
One play (plus a PAT) later it was 13-8 Scots, as Olivas found Alejandro Cervantes on a curl over the middle and he bobbed-and-weaved his way for six.
It would’ve been bad enough for the Bulldogs if their ball-security issues stopped there. If only, if only.
They fumbled it away again on the ensuing kick return, to make it three consecutive touches.
This time it took Vincent twice as many plays to score — which is to say two. An Olivas to Abizaid screen went 20 yards down to the 10 and Olivas was able to run it in from there to make it 19-8.
Desperately needing a score, the shaken Bulldogs punted on their next two possessions, with Vincent generating excellent pressure on the rush to blow up more than a couple of plays.
Calexico finally got its groove back on offense after the Scots’ made it 26-8 on an Olivas to Diego Luna connection, going 55 yards in six plays including a 30-yard Luna keeper for six, but the Bulldogs offensive resuscitation was several days late and a student loan short.
They had squandered too many opportunities to play keep-away from the fire-breathing Scots offense, which, with 3:43 left in the first half had more than enough time to widen the gap back out to 33-16 on a 40-yard quick strike from Olivas to Cervantes.
The second half was more of the same. Calexico opened with a 13 play, 71-yard scoring drive (capped by a 3-yard Burgos run) to make it 33-22 and then immediately conceded another Scot score (an 8-yard dash from Olivas).
Getting the ball back, the Bulldogs drove again, but an interception by Vincent’s David Favela put their comeback hopes on ice.
Calexico’s pass defense woes, evident in their opener vs. Kearny, less so in their Week 2 win over Salvatierra, were back with a vengeance this week.
Olivas had a dominant performance. He looked like an honest-to-goodness field general out there after spending 2018 getting by on athleticism, he kept his eyes downfield, evaded pressure as necessary and made all the throws — easy and hard — finishing 21-for-30 with 347 yards passing, three TDs and one garbage-time carom interception. He also scrambled for 51 yards and three scores.
His favorite target was Cervantes, who finished with 125 receiving yards on seven catches (two going for TDs).
Both Vincent and Calexico will be back in action next week with the Scots playing in El Centro against Desert Christian and the Bulldogs hosting the Calipatria Hornets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.