Today

A good deal of sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 93F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 95F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.