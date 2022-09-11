YUMA-- Leading from start to finish, the Brawley Wildcats used a dominating defense, a grinding offense and two special teams touchdowns to defeat the Cibola Raiders 36-0 here Friday night.
“It was a crazy week of not knowing what was going to happen, even hours before game time,” Brawley coach Jon Self said. “Considering the circumstances and every other game being canceled, I think our players did a great job of executing the game plan.”
Echoing his coaches sentiments, senior quarterback Ethan Gutierrez felt the Wildcats started the game slowly because of the weather.
“I think the weather got to us... especially today when it rained so much in Brawley,” Gutierrez said. “It was worse there and we didn't know if we would play and so I think we lost some focus.”
Brawley's defense generally comes focused and allowed the Raiders only 147 total yards while Gutierrez connected on five of ten passing attempts for 120 yards including a 62-yard bomb to senior wide-receiver Mehkye Washington.
“We didn't score on that play but you always want to have that in your toolbox... it makes the other teams respect our passing game,” Gutierrez said.
The Wildcat defense established itself on Cibola's first possession as the Raiders drove to the Brawley 25-yard-line before turning the ball over on downs.
Brawley's offense then drove 75-yards to score, senior fullback Tanner Carranza running in the touchdown from the three yard-line.
The PAT attempt was blocked by Cibola and with 11:58 to go in the second quarter, Brawley lead 6-0.
Brawley would then score 14-points without putting their offense on the field, the defense forcing two punt attempts which the Wildcat special teams capitalized on for two scores in one minute's time.
“We felt we could get pressure on their punter and they had tried two fake punts in their last game,” Self said. “We brought our players up to cover potential receivers so the priority was to keep them from converting.”
The first special team touchdown came on an errant center-snap on a punt attempt from inside the Cibola 30-yard-line that caromed all the way into the endzone where sophomore Matthew Gutierrez recovered it for a touchdown at 3:37 in the second quarter.
After another three-and-out by the Brawley defense, the special teams unit came right back as senior Gilbert Corrales broke through and blocked Cibola's punt attempt.
“Once we figured out their new formations we changed some personnel including putting Corrales in and brought the pressure,” Self said.
Wildcat Matthew Gutierrez again found the ball, picking it up at the one-yard line and rolling into the end zone and Carranza's two-point conversion run put Brawley up 20-0 at halftime.
The Wildcats opened the second half with a 71-yard scoring drive that consumed over ten minutes thanks to a plethora of penalties by an unprecedented non-league seven-man officiating crew of would-be micro-managers.
The refereeing crew flagged Brawley 14 times for 135 yards while Cibola had 10 penalties for 77 yards.
The back-and-forth drive finally ended when sophomore running back Matthew Moreno scored on a three-yard touchdown run and Carranza's two-point conversion put Brawley up 28-0.
“We made some mistakes but the false starts we haven't had called before like that,” Brawley senior center Brian Porras said. “I'm the only returnee on the line and we have been improving each week and executing our blocks better.”
Brawley's finished the scoring with another three-yard touchdown and two-point conversion runs by Carranza.
“We have faith in all our backs and our line... the kids can do it,” Self said. “I think we can move the ball in many different ways when we execute the way we should.”
This week Brawley (2-2) will have their bye week before traveling to play the Fallbrook High Warriors (3-1) at 7:00 p.m. next Friday.
