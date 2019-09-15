Wildcats lose in penalty-plagued affair

YUMA — On Friday the Brawley Wildcats crossed state lines to meet up with the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks and play them in a game of football.
That’s what was advertised, anyway.
But that’s not what the sizable contingent of Wildcat rooters who traveled with the team were treated to.
Instead, they got to witness a flag-tossing exhibition as the Yuma-based refereeing crew gave their arms a thorough workout in what would turn out to be a 50-35 Brawley loss.
One might assume that the end result was one designed to please the home crowd, but it’s hard to imagine even the Yuma Catholic crowd being altogether thrilled with the never-ending onslaught of yellow hankies on offer.
Sure, the Shamrocks got plenty of help from the officials, who called 19 penalties on the Wildcats before the end of the first half — including plenty of touchdown enablers, like a pass interference call that negated a third-down stop ahead of a Gage Reese to Jonah Leon connection that made it 28-21 Shamrocks in the second quarter — but they got whistled plenty, too.
The most galling sequence — the game in a nutshell really — was the not one, not two, but three plays run after time expired at the end of the fourth quarter.
The game was over body and spirit, with the final score already in place, but the Wildcats were making a brave show of playing through the final whistle.
It began with Brawley’s freshman QB Ethan Gutierrez having a desperation heave intercepted by Wildcat slayer Leon (more on him in a minute) only for the play to be called back after a late Shamrock hit led to a roughing the passer call.
Gutierrez was shaken but eventually got up and went back out to dial up another Hail Mary.
He was intercepted again, this time by Nathan Villapudua — only, actually, he wasn’t intercepted. Villapudua was flagged for pass interference. So back out the Wildcats go.
They run another play. There’s another penalty.
Finally, with everybody in the stands at their wit’s end, desperately wanting to leave this shambling revenant of a game, the Shamrocks managed to get a stop without committing a penalty and the masses were released from their purgatory at long last.
Of course penalties alone don’t account entirely for Brawley’s loss. Credit has to be given to the Shamrock offense as well, which consistently found ways to beat the Wildcats when they needed to.
As mentioned, Jonah Leon was a boogeyman for the blue and gold all night long. He finished with two touchdown receptions, but was even more valuable as a drive extender, always seeming to be open whenever Reese needed an outlet to move the chains.
Leon had six catches on the Shamrocks’ penultimate drive alone, including a backbreaking end-zone grab that made it 43-35 'Rocks, leaving Brawley in desperation mode needing a successful two-minute drive and a two-point conversion to try and scrape a win.
They didn’t even get a chance, however, as a special teams mishap (a subtheme for the Wildcats on the day — they fumbled once on a deep kick return attempt, here on a squib kick, and also allowed the Shamrocks to recover an onside kick) led to another Shamrock possession with a short field that they were able to capitalize on with a quick-hitter over the top of the defense from Reese to Austin Rush for the their final TD of the day.
It wasn’t all doom and gloom for Brawley. There is definitely a version of this game where they emerged victorious.
Blake Krigbaum had four rushing TDs — including one on the Wildcats’ first play from scrimmage in which he covered 60 yards in about half a heartbeat — and generally was a force of nature on the field.
Gutierrez had some bad beats (including more sacks than one would like, with Shamrock end Donovan Armstrong recording four all by himself), and he occasionally overlooked open receivers on intermediate routes in the hopes of making something big happen, but he also had some textbook throws — like a beautiful back-shoulder fade to Jessie Gutierrez to put the Wildcats up 14-6 in the second for Brawley’s only non-Krigbaum score — to go with some nice runs and generally demonstrated why the Wildcats are willing to run him out as a freshman on varsity.
The Wildcats (1-2) now have two losses in two trips to Yuma this year. They’ll get one more chance to revenge themselves upon the Arizona soil next week when they travel to face Cibola. Failing that, there’s always the consolation of an almost certain win against Kofa at home on Sept. 27.
