Wildcats start strong, but can’t get the win vs. Gila Ridge

YUMA — If high school football games were 12 minutes long, then the Brawley Wildcats would have won their season-opener against the Gila Ridge Hawks in dominating fashion.
The ’Cats owned the first quarter here on Friday night, winning on both sides of the ball to race out to an early 13-0 lead, but they couldn’t make it stick, falling victim to forces both internal and external in an eventual 28-19 loss — their first in eight games against the Hawks.
Senior quarterback and free safety Nathan Torrez keyed Brawley’s early success with two touchdowns.
The Wildcats’ first score was aided by a Gila Ridge special teams miscue when their punter whiffed on the ball as he attempted to boot it. When it fell to the turf, Torrez was there to scoop it up and pack it in from 32 yards out.
Brawley forced the Hawks into another punt on their next drive. They managed to get that one off, but the Wildcats still made them pay, with senior fullback Blake Krigbaum pounding the rock deep into Gila Ridge territory before Torrez scored again on an 8-yard option keeper.
At that point it seemed like the stars were aligned for a classic, grind-it-out Wildcat win, but the senior-laden Hawks turned out to have some fight in them, both figuratively and literally (a minor fracas in the third led to a few ejections — mostly Gila Ridge players — but didn’t seem swing the game).
In the second quarter, behind the running of fullback Renan Duarte and some stepped-up play by QB Kaleb Cota, the Hawks were able to find some holes in the Brawley defense and scored twice on Cota throws to David Randle and Jonathan Noriega of 7 and 13 yards (missing both PATs). Then with 45 seconds remaining before intermission, a 25-yard Erik Flores field goal put Gila Ridge up 15-13.
Needing to play clean football to regain their footing, Brawley opened the second half in suboptimal fashion, fumbling away the football deep in their own territory. Luckily Torrez quickly regained possession for the Wildcats, intercepting Cota, but the Hawks’ D seemed to have sorted out Brawley’s reads, and while the Wildcats would twice advance the ball into the red zone in the third, they were unable to score.
As the uncomfortably humid night went on, penalties started to accumulate for both sides, which along with the previously noted scuffle, caused the game to drag some. It didn’t end until well after 10 p.m.
The Hawks would put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter with another Cota-to-Randle TD and a 60-yard touchdown run by Duarte, giving Gila Ridge a 28-13 lead.
Brawley would close the gap a bit late, scoring on a 13-yard touchdown connection from Ethan to Jesse Gutierrez to give the game its final, but there wasn’t sufficient time to complete the comeback.
Speaking after the game, Brawley coach Jon Self chose to focus on the positives of what some might see as a frustrating outing.
“We made some great plays, blocked a PAT and a field goal attempt, and made some great stops on defense. We controlled what we could control on the field,” Self said. “This group can make things happen, they just have to keep working hard and get the chance to make those things happen.
“All the kids played hard and we have a lot of young players who gained experience,” he continued. “We’re looking forward to cleaning up our mistakes and getting back to winning games when we play Indio.”
Brawley will have an extra week to get ready for the Rajahs. Week two is the Wildcats’ bye. They’ll be back in action at home on Thursday Sept. 5 (the game having been moved from Friday due to refereeing constraints).
