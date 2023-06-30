EL CENTRO – With summer ball in full effect, the Southwest High School Eagles’ football program has undergone some changes as former Eagle Pete Blincoe Jr. takes over.
Blincoe Jr. played Running Back at North Dakota State University’s Division I football program before returning home to the Imperial Valley and beginning his coaching career.
“Over my last three seasons coaching high school football, I learned a lot, found what type of coach I wanted to be, and I am keeping the same approach as I start this new chapter,” Southwest football Head Coach Pete Blincoe Jr. said. “Right now, the identity we are trying to build is having the guys show up every day believing in themselves and giving the effort necessary to reach their goals.”
The excitement for the Eagles is brewing as Athletic Director Ruben Valenzuela notes how the interest in playing football at Southwest has increased significantly since Blincoe Jr. has taken over the program.
“For us, he was the guy,” Valenzuela said. “It didn’t matter where he was coming from, we were looking for a coach who was going to start to rebuild our program and we saw that in coach Blincoe Jr.”
Blincoe Jr.’s passion for football and the Eagles dates back to his high school years when he played three seasons for the purple and gold in the early 2000s before transferring to Imperial high school for his senior year.
“I played at Southwest but graduated from Imperial,” Blincoe Jr. said, “so as I begin this new journey I can’t think of a better way to give back other than helping the school I transferred from. It is pretty awesome opportunity, and a sort of redemption for me.”
“I am looking forward to getting this program back to winning games,” Blincoe Jr. said. “There is no reason why they can’t do what prior teams have been able to accomplish.”
As a former player, Blincoe Jr. saw much success at the high school and collegiate level before his first coaching stint as a flag football coach in 2012.
“During my time in college, I had great coaches who showed me that you don’t have to play to be part of the sport,” Blincoe Jr. said. “I started coaching flag football then moved on to tackle football until I got a call from Central football Head Coach David Pena – who recruited me to North Dakota – to join the Central football coaching staff in 2020.”
Under Pena, Blincoe Jr. served as the team’s Skills Position coach, which included working with Special Teams and Running Backs.
“While working with Coach Pena and Central, I learned a lot from him, their coaching staff and the program,” Blincoe Jr. said, “but I also learned I was a decent coach, and that high school football is very different from Pop Warner and college.”
With the first head coaching change since 2020-2021 season, the Eagles are also embarking on a new era. Blincoe Jr. is the first head coach to have attended Southwest High School since its opening for the 1995-1996 school year.
“I have big expectations for this team and coaching staff,” Blincoe Jr. said. “I am surrounded by great young coaches and players who are putting in the time and effort to improve and get ready for the season.”
With more athletes now than in the last few seasons, the Eagles seem to be moving in the right direction.
“The motivation he brings (and) his ability to build rapport with the kids, he understands what football in the Valley is like,” Valenzuela said, “and what he brings is something we haven’t had in a while, so it’s creating excitement. Kids want to be a part of that again.”
The purple and gold will not see official action on the field until Friday, August 18 at 7 p.m. when they open the season at against the Holtville High Vikings at home in El Centro.
